South African controversial X blogger Musa Khawula has sparked chaos on the micro-blogging platform after roasting a group of celebrities

Khawula called the list a bunch of has-beens, and it included Boity Thulo, Nadia Nakai, Lungile Thabethe, AKA and many more

Mzansi reacted to Musa Khawula's post and were in a frenzy, with some defending their faves from Musa's wrath

Musa Khawula has roasted certain celebrities like Boity and Nadia Nakai. Image: Nadianakai, Khawula_musa, Boity

Trust Musa Khawula to speak badly about celebrities and get away with it. This time, the blogger mocked a group of celebrities due to their dramatic past and labelled them "has-beens."

Musa Khawula trolls celebrities

Unprovoked, Musa Khawula came for Mzansi's top celebrities and said that they are a thing of the past. He spoke about the incoming group of IT-Girls and IT-Guys, but mentioned those who were once at the top.

"A new generation of celebritiesand or influencers has been incoming for a while, and this is a list of your has been's," he started.

Hinting that this will be a multi-part series, Khawula said this group of celebs form part 1. With Boity, Khawula said she is backed by multiple brands, but when it comes to selling products, she struggles.

Boity was labelled a has-been by top blogger. Image: Boity

He mentioned others like Tshepi Vundla, Ayanda Thabethe and more, saying their careers fell flat, so they resorted to other ways to generate income.

"Boity, many brands, but she can't even sell a chappies with all her life. Tshepi Vundla, it's not like she ever had a career anyway. K. Naomi Phakathi, she could never book a job. Ayanda Thabethe, who only booked two jobs in her career and settled for a dangerous drug lord, thug Peter Matsimbe," he boldly stated.

He also mocked radio star DJ Speedsta and claimed that he earns less than R30K at the radio station he currently works at.

"Lungile Thabethe's boyfriend, DJ Speedsta, who earns less than r30 000 at the radio, meanwhile her sister, Ayanda Thabethe, chose dangerous weather and got rid of her flat broke boyfriend zulu mkhathini meanwhile her other ex-boyfriend andile ncube with a questionable sexuality, made all the children to convince everyone he was straight, meanwhile the gays are like, are you sure?"

Khawula further stated that Nadia Nakai's biggest achievement was dating AKA, and then made a nasty comment about the late rapper and his relationship with Nellie Tembe.

Social media peeps offered differing views. This is what some had to say:

@LadyMpopi reacted:

"No one listed here can send lawyers to Musa demanding 500K. There's a low-grade American rapper who once used Nadia as a weekend special. I thought he would be the one to give her a career boost."

@mrloveness joked:

"Chomi this part 1 list is incomplete. Boity and Mini goes together!"

