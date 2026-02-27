Actress Tebogo Thobejane went on a rant on Instagram following Vusumuzi 'Cat' Matlala and his wife's court appearance

The former Muvhango star was in a brief relationship with the controversial businessman until their relationship went sour, and shots were fired

In her rant, she spoke about how she helped Tsakani Matlala, Cat's wife, when she and her kids needed her the most

Things are heated on Instagram after Tebogo Thobejane commented on Vusumuzi 'Cat' Matlala and his wife, Tsakani Matlala, following their court appearance.

Cat and Tsakani, as well as their co-accused, appeared at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for their pre-trial hearing. Seeing them dripping in matching outfits, Thobejane questioned why they rolled in with their bodyguards, and she crashed out.

Tebogo slams Cat and wife

In a series of posts, the former Muvhango star said she was living in fear and constant PTSD because of the trauma she suffered. In one post, she said, "It's nice, neh, you're chilling with your nkabi. You wanted my son to be an orphan." She further wrote, "I live with PTSD because of your rubbish. TK, you are a bad person."

Thobejane could not understand why Matlala needed bodyguards, claiming, "You are the killer."

Thobejane was shot at after leaving a nightclub, and she pointed fingers at Cat. She previously slammed women who crushed on Matlala while she was aching.

Thobejane speaks on helping Matlala's wife

Turns out that Tebogo and Tsakani had a brief moment where they were "friends". In her rant, Thobejane spoke out about how she helped Tsakani and her kids with a place to sleep "when they were stranded."

"I was so nice to you...You wanted my life so bad. Thank you, you saved all of us. Stay there," she scolded.

She stands firm on her allegation that Matlala put out a hit on her, and his wife was aware of it.

"People think this is a joke. People literally hired others to kill a woman. They are sitting there, laughing about it. And somehow, some of you are treating it like it's a movie. And somehow, some of you are treating it like it's a movie. It's not a movie. It's real. It's disgusting. I'm the one who has to live with the trauma for the rest of my life," she ended.

The matter has now been postponed until 18 March 2026.

