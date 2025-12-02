On Tuesday, 2 December 2025, Tebogo Thobejane spoke out after seeing women gush over her murder-accused former boyfriend, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala

Tebogo Thobejane broke her silence on Tuesday, 2 December 2025, through a series of Instagram stories where she alleged that there was more to the positive attention that Vusimuzi Matlala received online

After a celebrity gossip blogger reshared her stories, social media users reacted with mixed views

Tebogo Thobejane reacted to women gushing over murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. Image: JustSecuCluster/X, tebogocthobejane/Instagram

Source: UGC

Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane has broken her silence after watching women gush over her murder accused ex-boyfriend, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, during his testimony before Parliament’s ad hoc committee.

Matlala appeared before the ad hoc committee at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria, where he remains in custody while awaiting his next court appearance in a case in which he is accused of plotting Tebogo Thobejane’s assassination.

Ntsiki Mazwai’s warning came to pass as women were charmed by Vusimuzi Matlala, with some taking to social media and openly admiring the murder accused tenderpreneur.

The unexpected reactions struck a nerve with Tebogo Thobejane, who finally broke her silence on the admiration her ex, Cat Matlala, is getting from women.

Tebogo Thobejane speaks out as women crush on Vusimuzi Matlala

In a series of Instagram stories shared on Tuesday, 2 December 2025, Tebogo Thobejane alleged that there was more to the positive attention that Vusimuzi Matlala had received online when he appeared before the ad hoc committee. She also alleged that the reactions were part of a paid public relations campaign aimed at whitewashing Vusimuzi Matlala’s image.

“My intuition is loud: something here doesn't add up. When the whole nation suddenly "loves" someone they once feared, it usually means the narrative is being managed behind the scenes,” Tebogo wrote.

See the screenshot below:

Tebogo Thobejane suggested there's more to women admiring her former boyfriend. Image: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

In another Instagram story, Tebogo Thobejane lamented how quickly public perception can shift overnight.

“Have you ever noticed how blogs suddenly start hyping someone, and how the tone of the whole country shifts overnight? We as a nation get captured so easily. We forget the real crimes, the people who were hurt, and the lives that were lost. We let power rewrite the truth right in front of us,” she said.

Tebogo Thobejane highlighted how the stories we see in the media are often used to manipulate public perception and change the narrative. She lamented how South Africans have allowed the trend to continue unabated.

“Many of us have experienced how quickly a narrative can be twisted to protect the right people. And honestly, we're shocked that we as South Africans don't see what's happening. We watch the story being rewritten in real time, and somehow, we accept it,” Tebogo added.

See the screenshot below:

Tebogo Thobejane questioned the sudden hype around Cat Matlala. Image: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

In another screenshot, Tebogo Thobejane said no amount of online image-cleaning can erase her trauma from the shooting incident. She added that justice will ultimately prevail and emphasised that prayer remained her source of strength and that God would not let her down.

“It's easy to laugh and move on, but real crimes happened, and real people suffered. PR can clean an image, but it can't fix what was destroyed. At the end of the day, prayer is the only thing we have, because God sees everything,” she added.

See the screenshot below:

Tebogo Thobejane slammed women crushing over her murder-accused ex, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. Image: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

SA weighs in on Tebogo Thobejane's rant

After entertainment and celebrity gossip blogger sa_gossiplab_insiderrr reshared the screenshots, social media users weighed in with mixed reactions.

While some sympathised with Tebogo Thobejane and felt her concerns were valid, some advised her to step away from public commentary for her own well-being.

Here are some of the comments:

cinahdyasi_ agreed:

“Women commenting how hot he is, and when we reprimand, they say ‘It’s not serious,' are disgusting and an embarrassment to womanhood.”

sandy_gasekoma advised:

“I wish Tebogo would keep quiet on these issues. People are dropping dead like flies; her friend is in a wheelchair; she was there, and she almost died. These social media rants aren’t going to benefit her in any way.”

zenzele_suppliers shared:

“I agree. All it takes is payments to people who start taking about how “hot” this monster is, and just like that, he’s no longer a ‘dangerous’ man.”

Tebogo Thobejane lamented how women were praising Vusimuzi Matlala. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images, tebogocthobejane/Instagram

Source: UGC

Tebogo Thobejane makes a vow to General Mkhwanazi

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Tebogo Thobejane made a heartfelt promise to KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Tebogo Thobejane also shared an emotional post with a powerful Bible verse about justice, while publicly expressing support for Mkhwanazi. Netizens reacted with mixed responses, with several suggesting that she's part of the problem.

Source: Briefly News