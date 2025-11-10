On Saturday, 8 November 2025, Tebogo Thobejane released a statement detailing how her ex-boyfriend's criminal case has affected her mental health

She revealed that she had reached a breaking point and warned that she may sue anyone who continues to spread misinformation about her

Her statement came days after revealing how her attempted assassination had affected her romantic life

Tebogo Thobejane appealed for privacy amid a criminal case against her ex-boyfriend.

South African actress Tebogo Thobejane has had enough of people mocking her online over an ongoing criminal case involving her ex-boyfriend, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala is behind bars after being arrested for allegedly orchestrating a failed assassination attempt against her. Days after being mocked online for revealing how the alleged shooting had affected her romantic life, Tebogo Thobejane released a statement.

Tebogo Thobejane speaks on anxiety and fear after ex's arrest

In the statement released on Saturday, 8 November 2025, on her official Instagram account, Tebogo Thobejane revealed the toll the court case has taken on her mental health.

“Over the past months, I have continued to endure public scrutiny, false narratives, and emotional distress surrounding an ongoing criminal case in which I am the victim. Each time the matter appears in court, I am forced to relive one of the most traumatic experiences of my life. This has taken a severe toll on my mental and emotional well-being. I am living with heightened anxiety and fear, constantly reminded of events I am trying to heal from,” Thobejane said.

Tebogo Thobejane appealed to content creators to stop spreading false information about her.

“I respectfully appeal to TikTokers, bloggers, online commentators and media platforms to approach this case with sensitivity, accuracy and humanity. The ongoing circulation of false or misleading information not only deepens my trauma, but also undermines the seriousness of the justice process,” she added.

Tebogo Thobejane opened up about the anxiety and fear after her ex-boyfriend's arrest.

Tebogo Thobejane threatens to sue

The actress who played Belinda on the now-discontinued SABC2 telenovela Muvhango said that she has reached a breaking point. Tebogo threatened to take legal action against anyone who spreads misinformation or invades her privacy.

“Never before has a victim been placed under such relentless public scrutiny. It is painful and unjust. I have reached a point where if the invasion of my privacy and the spreading of misinformation continue, I will be left with no choice but to pursue legal action,” Tebogo Thobejane said.

She appealed for space and privacy to heal from the trauma she suffered as a result of the case.

“I am resilient. I am strong. But I am also human. I deserve the right to heal, privately and peacefully,” she added.

How much Cat Matlala allegedly paid for Tebogo Thobejane hit

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a former member of the Political Killings Taskforce Team (PKTT), Witness C, revealed how much Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala allegedly paid to have Tebogo Thobejane killed.

In their testimony, Witness C detailed the role Vusi Matlala played, as well as Matlala's co-accused, particularly Nthabiseng Nzama. Social media users reacted strongly, with some questioning why Vusi Matlala wanted Tebogo Thobejane killed.

