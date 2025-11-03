Tebogo Thobejane opened up about her romantic life after surviving an alleged assassination attempt allegedly ordered by her ex-boyfriend, Vusi Matlala

In an Instagram Live session reshared on Sunday, 2 November 2025, Tebogo Thobejane claimed that men are scared to date her

Social media users shared mixed reactions, with some sympathising with her while others accused her of playing the victim

Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane has opened up about how surviving a hit allegedly ordered by her ex-boyfriend, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, has affected her romantic life.

Thobejane survived a shooting on Johannesburg’s N1 highway in 2023, which left her foot injured and her friend paralysed, prompting Tebogo Thobejane to briefly seek refuge in Dubai before returning to South Africa. It turns out the shooting didn’t only leave physical scars, it also affected her dating life, as she revealed in a recent Instagram Live.

Tebogo Thobejane calls men out for fearing to date her

On Sunday, 2 November 2025, entertainment and current affairs blogger MDN News reshared an Instagram Live recording of Tebogo Thobejane calling out men for not being brave enough to date her after Cat Matlala allegedly ordered a hit on her. Tebogo Thobejane said:

“Let me tell you something about men. You think that men are brave. Men are not brave. There’s no man that’s gonna come and say, ‘Yah, come, I’m gonna get you. Don’t worry, baby, I’m gonna take care of you because someone wants to shoot you.’”

She said in the past she was desirable, but now men who would have proposed to her are ignoring her whenever she walks into a room.

“You walk into a room, there’s a bunch of men who any other day, if it wasn’t for this shooting, any of them would have taken me, married me, dated me, made me go around the world. But now, when they see it's all over Google: she’s been shot, this, this, she’s a snitch, she’s this. That time, most of them are rich politicians, businessmen, they’re also into bad things, but they don’t kill people,” Tebogo Thobejane revealed.

She said that as a result of the treatment, her self-esteem has also suffered.

SA reacts to Tebogo Thobejane's rant about men being cowards

After MDN News reshared the Instagram Live video, social media users shared a cocktail of reactions. While some highlighted that men weren’t necessarily cowards, others argued that they weren’t as monied as Cat Matlala.

Here are some of the reactions:

@AnzaTino explained:

“I need slay queens/baddies to understand that retirement in that career comes early. It's not fear; there are just new options in the room with you now.”

@TboozeSA highlighlighted:

“Unfortunately, her friend was with her when they first tried. Interestingly, she was the most injured. No one wants to be there when they try again.”

@nyambenis advised:

“Boys be like me, if a girl dates an alleged murderer, keep away, I promise you, you will live as long as I do. Don’t die like a fly.”

@MMSinthehouse_1 argued:

“Besides being afraid of being shot, the bar has been set too high. Where are men going to get the money to keep her in the relationship? We don't have that money, which she was used to in their relationship with Cat💵💸😂😂😂”

Witness C shares how much Cat Matlala allegedly paid for hit

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Witness C revealed how much Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala allegedly paid for Tebogo Thobejane to be killed.

Witness C detailed the role Vusi Matlala played, as well as Matlala's co-accused, particularly Nthabiseng Nzama. Social media users reacted strongly, with some questioning why Vusi Matlala wanted Tebogo Thobejane killed.

