Sello Maake kaNcube reacted after his ex-wife Pearl Mbewe discussed their past marriage on Instagram

In an interview, Sello Maake kaNcube shared how he feels about Mbewe now and whether he is open to marriage again

Pearl Mbewe also shared her biggest lesson that she learnt from her marriage with Sello Maake kaNcube

Sello Maake kaNcube reacted after his ex-wife Pearl Mbewe reflected on their past marriage.

Source: Getty Images

Veteran South African actor Sello Maake kaNcube has responded to his ex-wife Pearl Mbewe after reflecting on their marriage on Instagram.

In a lengthy caption to images of them together, Mbewe reflected on her marriage to Sello Maake kaNcube and the lessons learnt. In an interview with News24, the veteran actor known for his role as Archie Moroka in the original Generations, said he bore no ill wishes or hard feelings towards his ex-wife.

“I wish Pearl nothing but peace and continued growth in her own journey,” he said before adding, “As for me, the heart heals, the spirit rises, and I continue to walk forward with gratitude.”

He said that despite his acrimonious divorce from Mbewe, he was open to love and companionship in the future.

“I remain a believer in love, in its power to transform us, even through difficulty. I’ve learned that sometimes, the hardest experiences shape you into someone gentler and more grounded. Life has a beautiful way of surprising us when we least expect it,” he added.

Pearl Mbewe reflects on mixing business and pleasure

In a separate interview with News24, Pearl Mbewe said she held no bitterness toward her ex-husband. She opened up about the lessons she learnt and how her life has changed after their divorce.

“You heal when you accept things and stop being angry with yourself,” she said and added, “I’m allowed to just live my life again and breathe. I’m yearning for an era where I can go back to a space where I’m just me and there’s no scrutiny, pressure or people watching what you’re doing.”

Pearl Mbewe shared lessons learnt from her past marriage with Sello Maake kaNcube.

Source: Getty Images

Pearl Mbewe said the greatest lesson she learnt from her marriage with Sello Maake kaNcube is not to mix business and pleasure. She said that, while it works for others, she would not date anyone she is in business with in the future.

“But one of the biggest things I’ve learned is that business and pleasure are not best friends. Some people do it and it works, but some people do it and it doesn’t. In my case, I would just say that I would never ever date anyone I’m working with,” Pearl Mbewe disclosed.

Pearl Mbewe responds to headlines about the divorce settlement

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Pearl Mbewe clarified reports that she had won a divorce lawsuit against her estranged husband, veteran South African actor Sello Maake kaNcube.

A headline that Sello Maake kaNcube had lost a settlement against an ex-wife went viral, leading to speculation that Mbewe had won against the veteran actor. Mbewe's clarification sparked mixed reactions among social media users, with some questioning her motivations.

