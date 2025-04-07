Pearl Mbewe has clarified reports that she won a divorce lawsuit against her estranged husband and veteran South African actor Sello Maake kaNcube

A headline that Sello Maake kaNcube had lost a settlement against an ex-wife went viral, leading to speculation that Mbewe had won against the veteran actor

Mbewe's clarification was met with mixed reactions from social media users, with some accusing her of seeking attention

Pearl Mbewe broke her silence on reports she won a divorce settlement against Sello Maake kaNcube.

Source: Getty Images

Pearl Mbewe, the ex-wife of veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube, has responded to headlines that she won a divorce lawsuit against him. Sello Maake kaNcube and Pearl Mbewe have been locked in a bitter divorce dispute which has been playing out in public.

Pearl Mbewe responds to divorce settlement headlines

Sunday World carried the headline that Sello Maake kaNcube had lost a divorce estate suit against an ex-wife. Several netizens immediately assumed that the former Generations actor had lost to Pearl Mbewe.

Pearl Mbewe took to her X account on Sunday, 6 April, to clear the air. In a post on X, she clarified that Sello Maake kaNcube’s other former wife, Palesa Mboweni, had won the suit. Mbewe disclosed that her divorce from the Skeem Saam actor isn't yet official. Despite this, Pearl Mbewe celebrated Mboweni’s victory as her own, saying:

“Only it’s not ME. It’s the ex-wife before ME. My divorce is not yet finalised, that’s all I can say for now. Anyway… Any Woman’s win is a victory for me too😊 🍾 🥂 @SundayWorldZA please provide clarity on which wife you’re referring to. ☝🏽”

Netizens react to Pearl Mbewe's clarification

In the comments, netizens accused Pearl Mbewe of seeking attention. Others advised Sello Maake kaNcube to learn from Lebo M.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Owomthetho argued:

"But that’s what the headline says, “the ex-wife”, it never implied it was you. I mean you said it yourself that your divorce is not yet finalised, therefore, you are still his wife. So, what point were you trying to make here? 🤔"

@Lecheadi advised:

“Marrying in community of property when you are prone to divorce is pure madness. They must learn from Lebo M.”

@FrankTa72625105 asked:

“So any woman's victory is yours even if that woman is wrong?”

@_ulambish suggested:

“By the time your matter comes before the courts, he will have nothing to offer you. Perhaps he could come work in your garden to pay off his debts?”

@Coach_Nqo said:

“A brother losing his estate is a 'win', you’re celebrating? That’s another level of wickedness.”

Sello Maake kaNcube loses to ex-wife

Meanwhile, Sunday World reports that Sello Maake kaNcube lost his legal bid to get his other ex-wife, Palesa Mboweni, to settle half of his debts amounting to close to a million rand.

Some of the debts he wanted Mboweni to help him settle include a R26,000 personal loan from WesBank, a R200,000 SARS tax bill and a R300,000 Eskom bill for his Dube home in Soweto.

Pearl Mbewe responded after Sello Maake kaNcube lost a divorce settlement.

Source: Getty Images

He had also approached the Johannesburg Regional Court asking for an equal share of Mboweni’s Gauteng property. To add to his financial woes, Sello Maake kaNcube’s court application was dismissed with costs.

Sello Maake kaNcube and Palesa Mboweni officially divorced on 21 April 2017, when the Pretoria High Court granted them a decree.

Lebo M opens case against ex-wife

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reports that Lebo M has opened a police case against his ex-wife after she stole one of his possessions worth millions.

Lebo's ex-wife, Pretty Samuels, allegedly stole the item in an elaborate heist which included using the Lion King's composer's electronic signature without his consent. She allegedly sold the item on the black market for an undisclosed fee.

