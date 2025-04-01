The conflict between Lebo M and his former wife Pretty Samuels continues despite the two finalising their divorce in May 2024

Lebo M claims that his most prized possession valued at millions, was stolen by Samuels in an elaborate heist

The Lion King composer's lawyer has confirmed that they have reported the matter to the police and they're pursuing the matter legally

Lebo M claims Pretty Samuels stole his piano worth millions. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The drama between internationally acclaimed composer Lebo M and his ex-wife Pretty Samuels is far from over despite the two finalising their divorce in May 2024.

Pretty Samuel accused of stealing frm Lebo M

Lebo M, born Lebo Morake, is accusing his ex-wife Pretty Samuels of stealing his Blüthner grand piano worth millions of rands. Sunday World reports that the theft came to light on Monday 31 March, when Lebo M’s associate producer and project coordinator Khanyi Serakoeng discovered that the grand piano was missing.

Serakoeng uncovered the theft while preparing for rehearsals for Lebo M's highly anticipated concert with award-winning composer Hans Zimmer at the Grand West Arena in Cape Town on 18 April.

Sources who spoke to the publication alleged Samuels planned the theft of Lebo M’s most prized possession. The sources alleged that Samuels used Lebo M’s electronic signature without his permission to arrange for the grand piano to be delivered to a Fairmont, Johannesburg.

The grand piano was allegedly sold on the black market for an undisclosed amount. Lebo M refused to give a comment when contacted by Sunday World. His publicist Simphiwe Majola told the publication that the Lion King composer is focused on preparing for his highly anticipated show with Hans Zimmer.

Lebo M’s lawyer, Brian Maluleke told the publication that they have reported the matter to SAPS and expect justice to be served.

“We have the evidence, and we are moving forward with criminal charges. The SAPS will be pursuing this case with full force,” Maluleke said.

Efforts by Sunday World to reach Pretty Samuels were fruitless as her phone allegedly went to voicemail.

Prenup allegedly saves Lebo M

Meanwhile, Lebo M reportedly got out of his marriage with all his assets thanks to a prenup.

During their legal battle it was revealed that the couple signed a prenup to protect their assets, and Lebo apparently came out on top.

Lebo M has reported Pretty Samuels to the police for stealing his piano. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

According to ZiMoja, the couple had signed out of the community of property with an antenuptial, subject to an accrual system, thus saving both their assets.

Samuels had demanded R150K in spousal maintenance, which Lebo M fought tooth and nail against, having previously stated that he would always put his money first.

Following his messy divorce from Pretty Samuels, several netizens advised Lebo M to retire from love and focus on securing the bag.

Lebo M finds new love

It seems Lebo M didn't fully heed netizens' advice. As reported by Briefly News, Lebo M started a fresh chapter in his life and found a new romance.

Lebo M reportedly posted the new lady on his Instagram page. The Lion King composer told a publication that after too many divorces he was taking it slow.

Source: Briefly News