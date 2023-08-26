Lebohang Morake (Lebo M) continues to have a heated clash with his wife, Pretty Samuels, during their public fallout

The South African musician has been embroiled in a dispute with his estranged life partner, and many have been clued in on all the drama

Online peeps chimed in on Lebo M's latest claim that he has served his wife with divorce papers

Lebo M has made headlines following details about his troubled marriage. The music composer best known for his work on The Lion King composer is always unlucky when it comes to marriage.

Most recently, Lebo M has once again brought up serving divorce papers to Pretty Samuels. People discussed how Lebo M has been through a number of marriages, and that all end up bad.

Lebo M and determined to divorce wife

Briefly News reported that Lebo M is no longer with his wife, and he even demanded his car back. The composer has taken further steps to formalise their break up.

Although Pretty has denied receiving divorce papers before. TimesLIVE reports that Lebo M recently told his lawyers to serve her papers.

According to the publication, Lebo M sent his lawyers after Pretty filed a protection order. The move left many peeps heated.

How many times has Lebo M been married?

This is not the first time that the artist has faced trouble in paradise. Lebo M has been engaged multiple times.

He was engaged or married to five women before Pretty Samuels. Lebo was involved with actress Zoe Mthiyane, Angela Casara, Malefu 'Mel' Ntsala, Nandi Ndlovu and Viveca Gipson, according to News24.

South Africans are fed up with Lebo M's marriage trouble

Online users commented that they weren't surprised that he was in another failed relationship. Read what some people had to say:

Zolisa Mateyise commented:

"It seems as if the wife does not want to divorce."

RL Mashele added:

"This will surely be a messy divorce."

Thato Maleta wrote:

"I want to be his divorce attorney. I would keep his documents on my dinner table immediately after his marriage."

Thabiso KaBhadaza Bovungana speculated:

"I suspect this woman is planning something. Infact she plans to ambush him unexpected. Run Lebo with ur cash ...eish this one is a big tsostsi."

Abdulhamed Soxokashe said:

"Mark my words Lebo M will be getting married very soon, marriage and divorce are his favorite hobbies, he's addicted to both."

Nandi Mavimbela wondered:

"But why this guy is always having problems with his different marriages,? His marriages doesn't last, he's been doing this forever"

"This freaked me out": Lebo M finds muti allegedly belonging to Pretty Samuels

Briefly News previously reported that after eight failed marriages, Lebo 'M' Morake has vowed that he will never ever get married ever again.

The musician told TshisaLIVE that he and his housekeeper were packing Pretty Samuel's belongings. Much to his surprise, The Lion King composer allegedly found muti.

He claims to have had no knowledge of this and admitted to being spooked.

