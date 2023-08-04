Lebo M and his estranged wife Pretty Samuels-Morake are now confusing their followers with contradicting statements

The couple trended on social media after the Lion King composer announced that he was headed for divorce

Pretty Samuels-Morake issued a contradictory statement noting that she was still happily married and had not received any summons

It is getting difficult to keep up with Lebo M and his wife Pretty Samuels-Morake. The couple who have been making headlines and charting trends after reports of their divorce have confused Mzansi with contradictory statements.

Lebo M's wife Pretty Samuels-Morake denies divorce rumours

Lebo M earned himself the title Lord of the Rings when he announced he was getting divorced for the eighth time. The star who tied the knot with his beautiful wife more than a year ago said the reason for their divorce was his digital signature.

Per the statement making rounds on social media, he had a misunderstanding with his wife when he asked her to delete a copy of his digital signature that he had given her. The composer noted that he feared for his life and asked his lawyers to check if there were life insurance in his name.

However, Lebo M's wife Samuels-Morake said she does not know about the divorce. Speaking to TimesLIVE, the businesswoman said she is still happily married and is in constant communication with her husband while out of town.

"I don't have a summons for divorce, I'm also just surprised having so many people phone me. I'm honestly unaware of that, I've been speaking to him as my husband today. He has not said any of that to me."

