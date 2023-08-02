Popular South African Lebo M is making headlines after filing for divorce from his 8th wife Pretty Samuels-Morake

Social media users have been wondering what led to the couple's break-up and he finally addressed the issue in a statement

The Lion King composer said he is filing for divorce from Samuels-Morake because of a misunderstanding over his signature

Lebo M has finally issued a statement concerning his divorce. The media personality hogged headlines following reports that he is headed for divorce from his wife Pretty Samuels-Morake after more than a year of marriage.

Lebo M has revealed why he filed for a divorce from his wife. Image: @pretty_samuels

Lebo M issues statement, saying the misunderstanding started from a misunderstanding over a signature

Lebo M is finally sharing more details about what caused his eighth divorce. The star shocked Mzansi when he announced that he is headed for divorce after only a year of marital bliss.

In a statement shared by the popular Instagram blog Maphephandaba, Lebo M said the problem started when he gave his wife authority to use his signature while out of the country.

Upon his return from his trip, Lebo M asked his wife to delete his signature but she was reluctant. He even asked Samuels-Morake to sign an affidavit to prove she deleted the signature. Part of the statement read:

"Lebo M gave Samuels-Morake proxy to sign documents on his behalf during his absence. Upon his return, Lebo M requested that Samuels-Morake destroys and deletes it from her PC. This led to an altercation between the two parties, further fuelled by Samuels Morake’s reluctance to sign a sworn affidavit stating that she had destroyed the signature. Due to pressure from Lebo M, Samuels-Morake relented and signed an affidavit stating that she had indeed destroyed the signature."

Lebo M says he fears for his life after signature misunderstanding with his wife

The star further stated that the misunderstanding further made him suspect that there could be life insurance policies in his name.

"Lebo M further requested Samuels-Morake to sign another affidavit, stating that there are no policies she is aware of and he is not, that would be effected upon his death, which she and others would be beneficiaries of. Lebo M would like to attach such affidavits to his last will and testament.

"He requested that Samuels-Morake forward the affidavit to him via email or WhatsApp, which she has failed to do. “This has placed me in a position of great discomfort, and I fear for my life and that of my children. I am worried and do not understand why my estranged wife refuses to sign the second affidavit."

Mzansi reacts to Lebo M's reason for divorce

Social media users have shared reactions after Lebo M's statement. Peeps said the star has been watching too much TV.

@king_mamo said:

"Who is the common denominator out of all these failed marriages?"

@jessefjacobs added:

"Lebo M tries to do right by these women by marrying them but they always turn out to be hyenas as he calls them"

@la_nkosi_hlubi noted:

"sick sick sick person. He needs help!!!!! You cannot always see wrong in other people but you."

@reneilwenelly484 said:

"He always has this fear of women somehow making money out of him the same way he has asked for prenups from his ex-wife. He’s so insecure it’s annoying ‍♀️"

Lebo M Faces another divorce, composer’s dramatic love life stuns Mzansi: “Lord of the rings”

Briefly News previously reported that Lebo M reportedly plans on divorcing his businesswoman wife, Pretty Samuels Morake.

According to TimesLIVE, the renowned Lion King composer stated that he is in the process of serving his wife with a divorce summons.

