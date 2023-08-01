Lebo M announced that his marriage with businesswoman Pretty Samuels Morake has come to end

The legendary music composer said he has already met up with his lawyers to initiate the divorce

South Africans reacted to the announcement with shock, and many can't believe Lebo is getting another divorce

Lebo M said his marriage with Pretty Samuels Morake is over. Image: @thereallebo_m

Lebo M reportedly plans on divorcing his businesswoman wife, Pretty Samuels Morake.

Lebo M and Pretty Samuels call it quits

According to TimesLIVE, the renowned Lion King composer stated that he is in the process of serving his wife with a divorce summons.

However, Lebo asserted that he will not be addressing any allegations surrounding the reasons that led to the end of his marriage, deeming it a private family matter.

The 59-year-old said he refuses to engage in gossip or speculation concerning his personal and professional life.

"I will be going ahead with the divorce and have already instructed my attorneys."

Lebo M and Pretty Samuels 1 year marriage comes to an end

Last year in February, the couple exchanged vows and recently marked their first anniversary by sharing heartwarming messages on Instagram. Lebo wrote:

“It’s our first anniversary as husband and wife. Thank you, Pretty Samuels. I have no words. How blessed am I, beyond measure and anyone under the sun’s imagination? I love you."

Pretty also penned Lebo a sweet message and gushed about him being her lover, friend, and boss, reported TheSouthAfrican.

South African discuss Lebo M's divorce announcement

Nokulunga Nyoni commented:

"Lebo must leave marriage alone."

David Seale Ramanaledi mentioned:

"The divorce king of SA. There's surely no one in this country who has ever divorced as many times as Lebo M."

Mzoxolo Tshaka stated:

"Another spousal settlement is loading."

Pamela Mndawe commented:

"This one is Lord of the Rings."

Ntando Majola suggested:

"Rather date and don't marry until you're sure you've fully come to the understanding that marriage is a covenant."

