Award-winning rapper Emtee recalls how life has been for him as a married man

The Roll Up hitmaker issued divorce papers to his wife, Nicole Chinsamy, in April this year after she withdrew assault charges against him

The rapper took to social media to reflect on how comfortable he was in life before his marriage ended

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mthembeni "Emtee" Ndevu took time to reminisce how his married life gave him comfort shortly after filing for divorce from his wife, Nicole Chinsamy.

Emtee reflected on his dreams of having a family of his own on social media shortly after he divorced his wife. Image: @Emtee

Source: Instagram

The couple broke the headlines when Emtee was arrested for allegedly assaulting Nicole on Valentine's Day in February this year.

TimesLIVE reports that Nicole withdrew the charges against her ex-husband after they appeared in the Midrand Magistrate's Court in March.

Emtee moves out of his home to stay with a friend

Emtee vacated his apartment with his ex-wife to stay with a friend in Fourways, Johannesburg after he filed for divorce.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nicole, who has two children with the rapper, declined to comment on the matter when TimesLIVE reached out for comment, the publication added.

Sunday World reported that Emtee welcomed the news of his case being withdrawn with mixed emotions.

He said it will leave a dark cloud hanging over his head and he's concerned about how the public will perceive him as a woman basher.

Rapper reflects on time with his family, missing his 2 kids

Emtee took to his timeline to express his emotions about how having a family of his own has always been a dream for him.

“Everyone knows how much I love my children and having a family has always been my dream. I was comfortable with the life I was living,” he tweeted.

His fans rallied around him with messages of support and comfort under his tweet.

@MahlubiSikho advised the rapper:

"No matter what's happening never let what's happening make you lose the bond you have with them."

@thangz_big added:

"Do not leave your house or you will struggle with getting custody of your kids. Move to back your flat or guest room. Work out a court order. Don't leave your home or you will lose your kids."

@foxxxonke commented:

"Stay strong, bro, you are a real one, never thought Nicole would do such a thing, but we men heal real quick, be there for Logan & Ariel, those are your blessings."

@ClintonMassive said:

"I feel your pain, bruh."

@boitumelo_atm added:

"You have to fight for your kids, bro. You can't lose your whole family!!"

Emtee and his former label Ambitiouz Entertainment allegedly smoke the pipe peace

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee and his former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, are allegedly making amends for their broken relationship.

The two did not see eye-to-eye when Emtee left the label in 2019 with damning allegations of unfair treatment, being overworked and claims of exploitation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News