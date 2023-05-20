Ntukza went on his Instagram page to celebrate his journey as a solo artist in the music industry

The former Teargas member posted an Instagram Story and said it has been a tough seven years

Some people were shocked that he is still in the music game, and others applauded him for his resilience

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Ntukza marked the anniversary of his solo career on Insta Live. Image: @ntukzasa

Source: Instagram

Ntukza was in a reflective mood and looked back at his music career post-Teargas. In a lengthy Instagram post, he said he is ready to aim for winning awards.

"This year marks seven whole years I took a solo musical journey. FOE got shortlisted at the SAMA's as the only project I ever submitted at awards, but my next works shall be submitted for sure. I'm ready.

The rapper said he faced challenges during his seven years as a solo artist and is finally enjoying the fruits of his hard work.

"It hasn't been easy. I had one large puzzle to figure out all by myself. Through the seven years invested in myself daily with discipline. Today 2023, I'm reaping from my sweat and tears."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ntukza shuts down possibility of 'Teargas' reunion

The Insta post came as a relief to fans who have been supporting the musician since the glory days of Teargas. Many are eager to see Ntukza expand his musical catalogue after he made it clear months ago that a Teargas reunion is never happening, reported TimeLIVE.

Mzansi discusses Ntukza's solo career in the music industry

Ntsika Mkhize said:

"Some of the fans used to love you while you were in Teargas and now you are riding solo and making ends meet. They now hate and insult you."

Jabulani Mkhize stated:

"I thought he was a House DJ, or is that a different one."

Quinton Anderson wrote:

"Good for him, at least he's getting money by himself with no label to chow it on his behalf."

Kitso Mojadibe asked:

"He went solo? I thought he quit music completely."

Ntando Phewa commented:

"Every group has that one unpopular person like in Destiny's Child. "

Video of Ntukza’s song surfaces after K.O dissed him in ‘Forecast 23’, hip-hop heads react: “Weak bars”

In another related story, Briefly News reported that a video of Ntukza's song surfaced on social media a day after K.O dissed him. The SETE hitmaker threw major shade in the direction of Ntukza in his new freestyle titled Forecast 23.

K.O made it clear that he and Ntukza will never be friends or bandmates again. Their beef started after the hit hip-hop group, Teargas, broke up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News