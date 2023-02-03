A clip of Ntukza's song is doing the rounds on social media a day after K.O dissed him in his freestyle, Forecast 23

Ntukza and K.O were once friends when Teargas was still together but K.O has made it clear that the hip-hop group will never reunite

Even though it's not clear if Ntukza's song is a response to K.O's diss track, many feel that Ntukza's track is "weak" when compared to K.O's one

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of Ntukza's song surfaced on social media a day after K.O dissed him. The SETE hitmaker threw major shade in the direction of Ntukza in his new freestyle titled Forecast 23.

A video of Ntukza’s song surfaced after K.O dissed him in ‘Forecast 23’. Image: @ntukzasa, @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

K.O made it clear that he and Ntukza will never be friends or bandmates again. Their beef started after the hit hip-hop group, Teargas, broke up. K.O, Ntukza and Ma-E made up the band.

The video of Ntukza's song surfaced on Twitter after K.O trended for his dope bars and for taking a jab at Lady Du. It is not clear whether Ntukza's song is a response to K.O's diss track song.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi hip-hop heads react to Ntukza's song

Peeps shared mixed views of Ntukza's track. Most of them agreed that he needs to go back to the studio and come up with a better song.

@GiftyThabang commented:

"Something funny at last."

@Prince57849514 said:

"It's not late to delete this."

@skhulu_Theo wrote:

"Weak weak weak bars!!"

@SandyTlang commented:

"Why is Ntukza embarrassing himself like this with these weak raps."

@AbrahamNkuna said:

"He was talking but he didn't say anything."

@gopolang6 wrote:

"Terrible song."

@Kgabiso95 added:

"As usual, Ntukza fails to deliver."

K.O drops freestyle, disses Ntukza and Lady Du

In related news, Briefly News reported that there's no stopping K.O, it seems. After the rapper ruled 2022 with his smash hit, SETE, he is back with another banger.

The former Teargas member dropped a fire freestyle on Thursday, 2 February. In the song titled Forecast 23, the rapper disses other artists such as his former Teagas bandmate, Ntukza, and Amapiano vocalist, Lady Du.

The new single trended on Twitter and Instagram when music fans discussed why K.O had to go so hard in the song. Lady Du's name is also topping the trends list as many wonder what she did to the rapper.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News