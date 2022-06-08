Amapiano star Young Stunna has bagged a major international nomination after only dropping just one album titled Notumato

The popular Adiwele hitmaker has been nominated at the 2022 BET Awars under the Best New International Act category

He will be competing against two Nigerian artists and his Mzansi fans are confident their fave will bring this one home

Young Stunna has bagged a huge international nomination. The Amapiano artist has bagged a BET nomination. He has only dropped just one album but he's already flying the Mzansi flag high.

Young Stunna has been nominated for this year's BET Award. Image: @youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

Black Entertainment Television took to social media on Tuesday, 7 July to announce the nominees. The Adiwele hitmaker has been nominated in the Best New International Act category.

Young Stunna be competing in the viewers choice category against Nigeria's Ayra Starr and Pheelz. BET made the announcement on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

ZAlebs reports that the yanos artist thanked his mom and his fans for their continued support. The publication reports that Mzansi's Major League DJz are also nominated under the Best International Act category.

Peeps took to BET's comment section to share their thoughts on Stunna's nomination. They shared that Mzansi is taking the award this time around.

icy.naledi said:

"We all know south africa is taking this!"

thamimagele commented:

"So so deserving @youngstunna_rsa. Congratulations."

activebrian wrote:

"@youngstunna_rsa congratulations boyzen this is big."

reyelijah added:

"Adiwele takes this one, they don’t need nominations."

Zakes Bantwini bags 7 #SAMA28 nods

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini is currently the top dawg of Mzansi music. The dance music producer leads the #SAMA28 nominations list with seven nods.

Zakes' dope album Ghetto King was one of the most streamed albums in 2021. It had banging tunes such as Imali and Osama. The nominees were announced on Tuesday, 8 June in Randburg.

TshisaLIVE reports that the star's album has been nominated in the Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Dance Album and Best Engineered Album categories.

The publication also reports that the DJ's two songs, Osama with Kasango and Imali with Karyendasoul featuring Nana Atta are up for the Best Collaboration award.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News