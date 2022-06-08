Musician Zakes Bantwini leads the #SAMA28 nominations list with seven nominations thanks to his banging album, Ghetto King

The dance music producer's album has dope tracks such as Imali and Osama which both dominated dance floors across the globe in 2021

The star's dope project is nominated in categories such as Album of the Year, Best Engineered Album and Best Dance Album

Zakes Bantwini is currently the top dawg of Mzansi music. The dance music producer leads the #SAMA28 nominations list with seven nods.

Zakes Bantwini got 7 nominations at the #SAMA28 for his album 'Ghetto King'. Image: @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Zakes' dope album Ghetto King was one of the most streamed albums in 2021. It had banging tunes such as Imali and Osama. The nominees were announced on Tuesday, 8 June in Randburg.

TshisaLIVE reports that the star's album has been nominated in the Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Dance Album and Best Engineered Album categories.

The publication also reports that the DJ's two songs, Osama with Kasango and Imali with Karyendasoul featuring Nana Atta are up for the Best Collaboration award.

Music lovers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the nominees for this year's South African Music Awards.

@ndosington said:

"SAMAs fumbled with some of these nominations."

@Karyendasoul commented:

"So much to celebrate & be grateful for! My first @TheSAMAs award nomination for our collaboration song Imali with @ZakesBantwiniSA and @i_nana_atta."

@MissPampi wrote:

"All the Album of the Year nominees at the SAMAs are male and all house/dance except for Brian Temba. I'm clearly very behind on local music if this is what is the best. That Zakes album is fire though."

@SkindeepJD added:

"The SAMAs keep getting worse, they should have never let black people be in control, 'cause they just nominate their faves."

Zakes Bantwini drops lyrics to 'Osama'

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Zakes Bantwini released the lyrics to his smash hit, Osama. The song became an instant hit when the music producer played it at Kunye event.

Zakes Bantwini even had to push the release date forward because his fans from across the globe couldn't wait for him to drop it on the date he had set.

After dropping the song, the star's fans had been asking him to share the lyrics to the song. At most grooves, people used to make up their own lyrics and sing along with his. By dropping the lyrics, he saved those who mumbled through the banger.

Source: Briefly News