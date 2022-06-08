Popular South African media personality Jub Jub has announced this much-awaited return to our television screens

After teasing fans and dropping hints, Jub Jub has finally confirmed that he will be coming back to host his popular show Uyajola 9/9

His fans and followers couldn't hide their joy, and they flocked to the comments section to say that they will definitely be tuning in

Molemo Maarohanye, popularly known as Jub Jub, has finally shared the news that everyone has been waiting to hear. The rapper announced that he will be gracing our television screens as the host of the famous Moja Love show, Uyajola 9/9.

Jub Jub has announced that he is coming back to host Mzansi's favourite show, 'Uyajola 9/9'. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

The popular show comes back after a long hiatus following the presenter Jub Jub's scandals with his ex-girlfriends and his baby mama.

Taking to his social media pages, the TV presenter posted a trailer of what fans can look forward to, and from the look of things, nothing is off-limits. He captioned the post:

"Back by popular demand beng’geke ngin’yeke nje obafooooli CHO PHEZ'KWENYE ni nyile ke manje"

According to ZAlebs, the rapper has been teasing his return to the show with various social media posts. The star said there were too many casualties on the love and dating scene and was thinking of bringing back his explosive show that exposes cheaters. He wrote:

"There's been too many casualties shem should I bring back #Uyajola99? #JubJub."

Peeps welcomed Jub Jub's return with open arms. Many told the star that they had missed watching his show.

@noxy2301 said:

"I can't wait."

