A side chick has opened up about her relationship with Master KG and Big Zulu and Mzansi accused her of being bitter

The lady named Lolli appeared in episode three of Omakhwapheni - a podcast dedicated to Mzansi celebs' side chicks

Mzansi accused her of being bitter after she hilariously gave Master KG 0.1 out of 10 for his performance in the bedroom

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Master KG's alleged side chick aired his dirty laundry in public. The woman, named Lolli, appeared in the third episode of Omakhwapheni, a podcast dedicated to side chicks.

A side chick opened up about her relationship with Master KG and Big Zulu. Image: @masterkgsa, @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

She revealed that she prefers Big Zulu when it comes to matters of the bedroom. She gave Big Zulu 10/10 for his performance and gave Master KG a lousy 0.1 % out of 10.

A clip of the hilarious episode was shared on by popular catfish, @ChrisExcel. He captioned his post:

"Master KG baby mama is very interesting."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The side chick also revealed that she has clashed with Master KG's popular chick, Makhadzi. She said they fought at the Jerusalema hitmaker's house when they met there.

Mzansi claims Master KG and Big Zulu's side chick is bitter

@HarryMohlele said:

"She is bitter that one."

@Kago_Ramaeba commented:

"For sure Master KG thought he will be given another 10. But 0.1. Welele."

@Luyolo50037067 wrote:

"Bitter women always make such comments."

@SalukaziGP said:

"Master KG must get a rematch."

@PholothoL commented:

"I am disappointed in Master KG, this is a downgrade."

@Nobuhle8230 wrote:

"I think she’s just being bitter, unnecessary drama."

@LivhuwaniPreci4 added:

"She needs to heal this one. KG doesn’t want her and she thinks she can bash him nje. Uzoba strong."

Mzansi celebs wish Master KG a happy birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African celebs took to Master KG's timeline to wish him a happy birthday when he turned 27 on Tuesday, 31 January.

The Jerusalem hitmaker's peers in the entertainment industry made his day special by writing him heartfelt birthday wishes on his special day. The star, who was born in Limpopo 27 years ago, also took to his official Instagram account to share that it was his birthday and thanked his supporters for continuing to stream and buy his music.

"Year 27, I was born on this day! Thank you GOD for everything and All my lovely fans."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News