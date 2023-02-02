The Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naido received praise on social media for starting Season 3 with a bang

The stunning woman abandoned her quiet and peacemaker persona and finally displayed her tough side

Viewers reacted by saying they can't wait for the rest of the season to see if she would continue being this "messy"

Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Durban is well underway. The first episode premiered on February 1 and Mzansi can't stop talking about it.

‘RHOD’ star Sorisha Naidoo's messy drama in Season 3 has entertained Mzansi peeps and celebs. Image: @lasizwe and @sorishanaidoo

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that one cast member, in particular, captured the viewer's hearts. Sorisha Naidoo, known for her ladylike personality, flipped things and decided to meet her "messy" cast mates halfway.

A video of Naidoo starting drama between Annie Mthembu and Nonku Williams during one of their infamous dinners left Mzansi convinced that she will keep the same energy throughout the season. Check out the clip shared by @m_kobene below:

Lasizwe and RHOD viewers show love to Sorisha Naidoo

@lasizwe wrote:

"Sorisha said I am bringing the drama this season and personally, I’m here for it. She is in her villain era! #RHODurban"

@XOLISWA77986903 said:

"Haibo Sorisha said "don't have expectations for me" Mina ngithi she definitely saw our tweets and said let's give the people what they want #RHODurban"

@Nthabel26422608 shared:

"Sorisha not answering their calls was the first sign that she is going to give us a messy season!! #RHODurban"

@nosisa_zulu posted:

"No, Sorisha is starting to be messy and I'm here for it. An alliance between her and Slee would be gold. Look how Slee chipped in immediately after Sorisha did the 'Nonku' on Nonku #RHODurban"

@whotfiswinniie replied:

"Sorisha was definitely annoyed about what Nonku did to Slee the night before and decided to give her a taste of her own medicine #rhodurban"

@wandileeeeee commented:

"Sorisha called Nonku out at the table exactly the same way Nonku tried to embarrass Slee at that poor excuse of an introduction. A taste of her own medicine was not so nice huh? #RHODurban"

@blazey_berry also said:

"Yes please, I'm here for the new Sorisha ❤️ she's been too nice for too long. #RHODurban"

@missinformedpd added:

"I’m also loving that Sorisha is opening up a bit more about her life. Her talking about how she misses having Viv more at home and how she can’t remember the last time he had dinner with the family will make her more relatable to women married to busy husbands #RHODurban"

Nonku Williams reveals she’s celibate, 1st episode drama impresses reality show viewers

In other entertainment stories, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams always gives people the content they signed up for and it's no different in Season 3. The stunner revealed that she's celibate.

According to ZAlebs, Nonku dropped the bombshell on her friend Slee, who recently joined the cast.

In early 2022, Nonku was rumoured to be in a relationship with sports broadcaster Robert Marawa after being spotted all over each other, reported News24. However, the rumours were put to rest in early 2023 when Nonku posted a photo of her man on Instagram.

