The Real Housewives of Durban's first episode premiered on February 1 and the content has already given Mzansi viewers something to talk about

Of course, cast member Nonku Williams stole the spotlight as she revealed that she's celibate

Viewers of the reality show are impressed with the quality and the drama the ladies have brought out so far

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams always gives people the content they signed up for and it's no different in Season 3. The stunner revealed in the first episode that she's celibate.

‘RHOD’s Nonku Williams says she has not been entertaining a man for over a year. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, Nonku dropped the bombshell on her friend Slee, who recently joined the cast. She said:

“I’ve been celibate for a year, so congrats to me.

“I took a conscious decision that I am not going to entertain a man.”

In early 2022, Nonku was rumoured to be in a relationship with sports broadcaster Robert Marawa after being spotted all over each other, reported News24. However, the rumours were put to rest in early 2023 when Nonku posted a photo of her man on Instagram.

RHOD first episode trends as people share mixed reactions

People rushed to their Twitter timelines soon after the first episode aired. Of course, Nonku was on everyone's lips.

@qhamadlula_ said:

"I bet Nonku’s back hurts from carrying the show every season #RHODurban."

@_Moratoa shared:

"Slee is gorgeous. I love her already. She seems like she’ll give us content and she’ll have her own identity #RHODurban"

@Mappsy23 posted:

"Nonku is carrying the show. Sorisha is still a hotdog. Maria is a housewife material, not a Maskandi singer. I cannot believe Annie is back. Someone release her husband's files so we have something worth talking about regarding her. I like Slee. #RHODurban"

@MaseJaco replied:

"#RHODurban is the best housewives in SA shem. The quality is so good."

@AndileBonxe commented:

"Nonku throwing people under the bus in the first episode. Kanti this girl unjani? #RHODurban"

@lelo_enhle wrote:

"Nonku is messy and we keep on looking the other way cause she’s been delivering content! We love her vele, kodwa? Cha! uNonku ustout! And it’s a good thing Sorisha threw her under the bus because that’s pretty much been Nonku’s trademark throughout these seasons #RHODurban."

@blazey_berry reacted:

"#RHODurban By the end of this season Nonku will deny ever knowing Slee as she did to Mabusi. Yet she's the one who introduces them."

@leighdlamini2 added:

"One thing about Nonku? She’ll gossip about a person behind their back and will be so scared to say it in their face when she’s told to do so. #RHODurban"

Nonku Williams leaves SA drooling with a loved-up snap alongside her new man

In other stories, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams took her followers by surprise when she posted her man on social media.

The usually private star shared the pic while getting cosy with the unidentified man.

According to Daily Sun, Nonku Williams captioned the post with a simple post saying love wins and a Bible verse.

