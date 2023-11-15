Trevor Noah is back with a bang, as his new show will be featuring Mzansi's very own comedians and celebrities

Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela announced on X that Trevor's news show will drop on Prime Video in 2024

Social media users shared their opinions regarding them not adding other comedians whom are seen as the funniest than the ones on the list

Trevor Noah has a new show coming soon in 2024 on Prime Video. Image: @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

Halala! Trevor Noah has a new show coming up in 2024. This is a great win for the Internationally acclaimed comedian who was dragged for his alleged R33 million tourism ad.

Trevor to feature local comedians and celebs on his new show

Trevor Noah has made headlines again after he trended for failing to impress South Africans with his dry jokes. The comedian is back with a new comedy show.

Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela announced on his Twitter page that the South African-born comedian has a new show coming up in 2024 on Prime Video called Trevor Noah for LOL: Last One Laughing, which will also feature some of Mzansi's top comedians and celebrities such as Lasizwe, Thando Thando Thabethe, Nomzamo Mbatha, Celeste Ntuli, Tumi Morake and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Phil wrote:

"CASTING NEWS: Trevor Noah pits 10 South African comedy stars and celebrities against each other

Nomzamo Mbatha, Celeste Ntuli, Glen Biderman-Pam, Jason Goliath, Thando Thabethe, Lasizwe Dambuza, Tumi Morake, Moonchild Sanelly, Robby Collins and Mojak Lehoko, to compete to win a grand prize of R1 million for charity in Trevor Noah’s new show. Trevor Noah for LOL: Last One Laughing drops in 2024 on Prime Video."

See the post below:

Mzansi responds to Trevor Noah's new show

Social media users flooded the comment section with their honest views about who will be featured on the show:

@SimzMlangeni said:

"I know he probably has a lot on his plate, but I wanna see Mpho Pops here."

@Bathong_Roli shared:

"Nah, I love this."

@__ria_girl commented:

"The whole of the first row mustn't be on the show, nje, please."

@E_Thokozile wrote:

"Mpho Pops? Skumba? Nina? Trevor gumbi? Tats? Eugene? Loyiso? Loyiso? Tumi? The list is endless… I’m seeing the vision, but I can’t see the celebrities being funny."

@ZikhonaMabhayi mentioned:

"I love the diversity of the cast and my favourite, Celeste Ntuli."

@SIYA_VS replied:

"Love it! We need more of these talk shows, lifestyle & variety shows. We're tired of telenovelas and reality."

@JustOneRedRose complimented:

"Love how they separated the funny from the not-so-funny."

@LesegoAries responded:

"Something fresh I like."

Nota accuses Trevor Noah of money laundering

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi accused Trevor Noah of money laundering following reports of his mother's issues with SARS.

Baloyi's suspicions were dismissed, with fans claiming that their favourite makes a lot of money and would never engage in illegal activities for money.

Source: Briefly News