Big Brother Mzansi housemates Gash 1 and Thato are trending on social media as their fans want both of them to win the R2 million that's up for grabs

Gash 1 and Thato's fans also shared that they want their fave to remain in the house until the show ends so they could continue serving Mzansi couple goals

The lovebirds are on the eviction list this week and their stans have promised to save their faves by voting in numbers so they could remain in the Top 5

Big Brother Mzansi couple Gash 1 and Thato are trending on social media. The lovebirds have been serving Mzansi couple goals since they met in the competition.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ housemates Gash 1 and Thato are in a serious relationship. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

The couple is up for eviction this week and their fans have promised to save them by voting for them in numbers. The viewers also shared that they want Gash 1 and Thato to take home the R2 million at the end of the show.

Naysayers thought Gash 1 was just playing with Thato when they hooked up in the show but he continues to prove his love for his boo. Gash 1 and Thato's fans took to Twitter to share that they want them to make it to the Big Brother Mzansi Top 5 so that they could continue serving Mzansi relationship goals.

@BRoseashley said:

"Can we vote for Gash 1 please ???? I love makoti but she will eat that money ko beacation."

@mzansishipper commented:

"Gash1 stayed up all night for Thato. And y'all still trying tell me that he's playing that girl."

@Horoscope10111 wrote:

"At this point Thato and Gash are in their own world and Biggie with his other housemates should just move out!!"

@KingJulie14 added:

"Thato has won my heart because of Gash1. I just see her as this sweet, kind and caring lady. I like her."

Big Brother Mzansi housemate Themba secures major win

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Themba is the ultimate veto power holder in the Big Brother Mzansi house. The star's name is topping the trends list after securing the major win.

The star is being congratulated by his fans known as the #Ghostnation for standing in the cold for 12 hours and no dropping the ball. The fan favourite's fans are happy that the father of two is now in a strong position to win R2 million.

Themba's stans took to Twitter to congratulate him. Some shared that they shared tears when Themba started crawling back to bed after winning the physically straining challenge.

@Amza_5 wrote:

"Congratulations Themba for winning the ultimate veto power game. He stood for about 12 hours in the cold. That's a huge victory."

Source: Briefly News