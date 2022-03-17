Big Brother Mzansi star Nale is still trending on social media following her surprise eviction from the show this past Sunday

Using the hashtag #FlirtWithNale, the stunner's fans took to Twitter to praise her for her morals and to let her know how much they appreciate her

Thirsty men also used the opportunity to shoot their shots and man of them shared spicy pick-up lines under the trending #FlirtWithNale

Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Nale is still trending on social media four days after her eviction. The stunner exited the show on Sunday but her fans can't get enough of her beauty.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ former housemate Nale is still trending on social media. Image: @naledimogadime

Source: Instagram

Thirsty men and her fans have been sharing her stunning snaps and compliment her on the timeline. Juicy pick-up lines have also been flying around under the hashtag #FlirtWithNale.

Nale could not get enough votes to remain in the house and was so close to getting the R2 million that the last man standing will receive at the end of the show. Baby girl made it to the top 10 and hopefully many doors will open for her in the entertainment space.

#FlirtWithNale trended on Twitter the whole of Thursday, 17 March. Briefly News complied some of the messages fans left for the Nale Mogadime online.

@Liahjulse commented:

"The way you compliment yourself first before anyone does, gives me courage to love myself more."

@mightymtiby wrote:

"Do you also come in careers? I wanna do you for a living."

@Nkagi19821503 said:

"I am going to complain to Spotify for not naming you the hottest single."

@nalebbmzansi wrote:

"Nale is a citizen and a resident in my heart. She lives rent-free!!"

@ApheleleMali6 commented:

"EXCUSE ME, if I go straight this way, will I be able to reach your heart?"

@goratalezozobw added:

"Nale did I take a loan from you cos I have so much interest in you??"

'Big Brother Mzansi's Nale wants Gash1 to with the R2 million

In related news, Briefly News reported that evicted Big Brother Mzansi housemate Naledi Mogadime shook fans when she said that she is rooting for either Gash1 or Terry to win the money.

Speaking in an interview after her exit from the show, Nale said she would not be bothered if either Terry or Gash1 took the money. Nale, who was evicted from the reality TV show on Sunday after failing to get enough public votes to save her, has received praise for her excellent morals.

The 24-year-old actress and model has been trending on social media as fans keep applauding her. Social media users had mixed reactions when Nale reviewed who she was rooting for.

