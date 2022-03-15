Popular South African reality TV show Big Brother Mzansi always comes with a new twist every week

Last week fans were surprised to see their fav Nale being evicted from the house alongside Venus

Nale left social media divided when she said that she was rooting for either Terry or Gash1 to win the R2m cash prize

Evicted Big Brother Mzansi housemate Naledi Mogadime shocked fans when she said that she is rooting for either Gash1 or Terry to win the money. Speaking in an interview after her exit from the show, Nale said she would not be bothered if either Terry or Gash1 took the money.

'Big Brother Mzansi': Nale says that she wants gash1 to win the R2m.

Source: Instagram

Nale, who was evicted from the reality TV show on Sunday after failing to get enough public votes to save her, has received praise for her excellent morals. The 24-year-old actress and model have been trending on social media as fans keep applauding her.

Social media users had mixed reactions when Nale reviewed who she was rooting for. Speaking in a viral clip, she said:

"I really wouldn't mind if Gash took the money home, I wouldn't have a problem with that."

She also added that she wants a female housemate to take the money home, so she is also rooting for Terry.

Taking to Twitter, Big Brother Mzansi viewers agreed with Nale that Gash1 deserves to take the money home.

@Dineo_M21 said:

"So you are also gashnified. It's Gash1 wa ma million. The rise of the underdog. We are taking him all the way."

@LeeM_Ledwaba added:

"Real recognizes real for sure #Gash1forFinals."

