Big Brother Mzansi fans continue to discuss the way Terry is obsessed about Gash1 and many love to hate her for her relationship with Gash1

Gash 1's followers took to social media to talk about the way Terry speaks down on Gash 1 every chance she gets and the way Gash handles her

Terry did not even stand up to give Gash 1 a hug when he survived eviction on Sunday night and the fans love the way Gash 1 keeps his cool knowing very well Terry wants him to be evicted

Big Brother Mzansi viewers love to hate Terry. They've taken to social media to discuss her "obsession" with Gash 1.

'Big Brother Mzansi' viewers think Terry is obsessed with Gash1.

Source: Instagram

The fans are not impressed with the way Terry treats Gash1. Some of the viewers claim Terry is bitter and don't like the way she speaks to their fave. She didn't even give Gash1 a hug when he survived eviction from the house on Sunday night, 14 March.

Terry's name is trending on Twitter as fans discuss how she behaves in the Big Brother Mzansi house. Many agreed that Gash 1 knows how to handle Terry as he knows she wants him to be evicted from the house.

@shawna_za wrote:

"I used to really like Terry but yoh she's a lot. Her obsession with Gash, the way she talks down to him, the way she talks over people...she always has to be the loudest in the room...hai. I respect how Gash keeps his cool. The way she speaks to him is cringe af."

@Sandzy67 commented:

"Even when Gash makes a suggestion she shuts him down quickly."

@Womanishh said:

"I used to like her and Gash 1. I really didn't care for him but now she is annoying me as hell with her bitterness and obsession with Gash1."

@NoluthandoGume6 added:

"Gash1 has the heart of gold, he was raised well. Look at him instructing Thato on how to handle Terry. I’m loving him more."

