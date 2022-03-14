Big Brother Mzansi housemate Naledi Mogadime, popularly known as Nale, was booted out from the show last night

Although Nale and Venus were evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi House together, fans have reacted to Nale leaving the house

Social media users flocked Twitter to applaud Nale for carrying herself with dignity throughout her stay in the house

Big Brother Mzansi viewers were surprised when their fav Nale was evicted from the reality TV show on Sunday. The 24-year-old model and actress nominated alongside Venus, Gash1, Mpho and Thatho did not have enough votes and had to go home.

'Big Brother Mzansi' fans have described Nale as a principled woman who stayed true to her ethics. Image: @bigbromzansi

Following Nale's unexpected eviction, fans took to social media to describe how she was a fav in the house. Many described her as a moral young woman who carried herself with dignity.

Nale topped Twitter trends as her fans who call themselves Alphas showed their queen all the love. Other users also vowed never to watch the reality TV show again after Nale's exit.

@kayGee_bokale said:

"Nale is one person who maintained self-respect in that house, wasn't pressured to be loose for the sake of giving viewers content and she still had fun. What a woman! Her man is one lucky guy."

@iyaloo_shilongo commented:

"All the best to Nale, she has a mind of her own and didn’t dance to anyone’s tune! I can respect that."

@Ms_Dhelly noted:

"I love how other Fan bases think Alphas are scared to see Nale leave BBM. Nale is unmatched, we're proud of her and we know that homegirl won't let us down outside that house coz she didn't let us down inside... What's there to be sad abt coz she'll make 2mill outside?"

