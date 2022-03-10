Renowned choreographer and TV presenter Bontle Modiselle has revealed that one of her friends has passed away

Bontle took to her social media pages to write a lengthy heartwarming tribute to the young woman

Bontle Modiselle described her friend Bossie as a talented dancer and upcoming rapper who was passionate about life

Popular dancer and TV personality Bontle Modiselle has revealed that her friend, fellow dancer and assistant choreographer Kesia Jeftha also known as Boosie has died.

Bontle Modiselle has penned an emotional tribute to her friend Kesia Jeftha who passed away. Image: @bontle.modiselle and @kesiaj_bossie

Source: Instagram

The Hear Me Move actress announced the news of her friend's passing in a touching tribute. The talented young woman has appeared on some of Bontle's dance videos on her page.

Taking to Instagram, Bontle shared some pictures and videos of their fun times in her newly launched studio. She said she was heartbroken that her friend had passed away. She wrote:

"My baby is no more. My heart is so broken . I try to get through a sentence without crying because the thought of me writing this out to or about you makes no sense to me. A wave of disbelief keeps hitting me because I’m in great denial. It’ll be this way for a long time."

Bontle added that Boosie's death is a great loss to the dance community, to her family and friends and also to her many fans and followers, ZAlebs reports. The publication also adds that Bontle revealed that at the time of her death, Boosie was about to venture into the music industry. She said:

"Man, I was getting ready for your music/rap career, I’m gonna miss hearing those bars lol. As compact as you were, you showed up in a major way."

Fans and fellow celebrities took to the comments section to send love to the Sweetie Lavo hitmaker.

@boits_n wrote:

"I'm so so so sorry Chomi. I cannot imagine the pain you’re going through. Sending you so much love babe."

@c_hecticyfh said:

"my condolences"

@udi_smit added:

"She will be sorely sorely missed"

