Riky Rick's Cotton Fest has been postponed to a later date; the sold-out two-day event will now take place in April

Organisers of the event announced the new dates and apologised for any inconvenience caused to those who have already purchased tickets

South Africans have however welcomed the news that the event will go on and Riky Rick's legacy will continue

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Late rapper Rikhado Makhado's family and Cotton Fest organisers have announced that they are moving forward with the event. A brainchild of Riky Rick, the Cotton Fest had been put on ice following the rapper's death on 23 February.

Riky Rick’s ‘Cotton Fest’ will now take place on 23 and 24 April in Newtown Johannesburg. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Organisers of the event have however revealed that the event which was scheduled to take place later this month now will take place on 23 and 24 April in Newtown, Johannesburg.

SAHiphopMag reports that Riky Rick's widow, Bianca Naidoo, said that it's important to keep her husband's spirit and legacy alive by continuing his work. She said:

"We have to continue to keep his spirit and legacy alive. What better way to do this than to continue the work Riky has already started. Cotton Fest needs to go ahead as planned by him!"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

She also added that the Cotton Fest came to be because of the Sondela hitmaker's passion for the game. Therefore it is important that the show continues.

"His love and belief in showcasing young and upcoming talent is unquestionable, which is how Cotton Fest came about a few years back. And in his own words – we never die, we multiply! Let’s build on this energy, and continue to spread the love and light at a time when we need it the most."

Riky Rick's fans were ecstatic to hear the news. Many flooded Twitter to express that it is important for them to keep remembering their favourite.

@wholesomegent_·said:

"Let's operate, now you only have one job, which is to post the lineup."

@Refilwe50

"Is there a possibility for you guys to do a collab with POP BOTTLES maybe later in the year to honour both Dimplez & Riky?"

Slik Talk apologises to Riky Rick’s wife Bianca following insensitive video: “It was very distasteful”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that controversial YouTuber Slik Talk has become popular for calling out celebrities. The content creator, however, went too far when he made a video for Riky Rick's wife, Bianca Naidoo.

In the now-deleted video, Slik Talk asked what Bianca had done to help Riky Rick with his depression. Riky Rick died on 23 February was cremated after a private funeral.

TimesLive reports that Slik Talk received massive backlash from social media users for the insensitive video. Many urged him to take the video down and apologise to Bianca.

Source: Briefly News