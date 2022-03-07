Popular YouTuber Slik Talk has issued a heartfelt apology to Riky Rick's widow Bianca following one of his videos

The content creator faced heavy backlash from social media users when he made the insensitive video calling Bianca out

He, however, took down the distasteful video 30 minutes after posting it and apologised to the late rapper's wife

Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk has become popular for calling out celebrities. The content creator, however, went too far when he made a video for Riky Rick's wife, Bianca Naidoo.

In the now-deleted video, Slik Talk asked what Bianca had done to help Riky Rick with his depression. Riky Rick took his own life and was cremated after a private funeral.

TimesLive reports that Slik Talk received massive backlash from social media users for the insensitive video. Many urged him to take the video down and apologise to Bianca.

According to The South African, the vlogger issued an apology in a video on his YouTube channel. The report further states that Slik Talk admitted that his video was insensitive and distasteful, and he did not expect it to have the impact it had.

"I apologise to Bianca Naidoo, Riky Rick’s wife, for the video I made about her. It was extremely insensitive, very distasteful. I was out of order. I was speculating, I didn’t think the video would do what it did. I uploaded the video and deleted it in 30 minutes. But there were already clips on Twitter ... I hope the video didn’t get to you. And if it did, just know I am apologetic about what I said."

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

