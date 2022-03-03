Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been the main topic in the media since the war began and the media has played a part in showing the people whats on the ground

The USA based South African comedian Trevor Noah has however slammed the media for their double standards while reporting

The Daily Show host pointed out that many reporters noted that war was not expected in a developed country but in third world African countries and the Middle East

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The media has played a pivotal role in showing people all over the world what is happening in Ukraine after Russia attacked the country.

Trevor Noah has accused the media of being racist in the coverage of the Russia/Ukraine war. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African comedian and TV host Trevor Noah has however called out some media houses and reporters for their double standards while covering the conflict.

TimesLive reports that Trevor Noah shared various clips of reporters from different parts of the world reporting on how Ukraine is not a “developing nation or third world country” but a European nation. The publication further reports that Trevor said news reporters seemed to suggest that war should not happen in a European country like Ukraine but rather in African and Middle Eastern countries such as Iraq.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to Newsweek, the comedian said he had been glued to the TV watching the news all weekend. That was when he realised that many people were not expecting a war to breakout in Europe. He said:

"And beyond the war itself ... there's a really interesting thing that I learned. And that is: A lot of people on TV didn't expect a war like this to happen in, let's say, certain neighborhoods."

Anele Mdoda, Sizwe Dhlomo and Minka Kelly attend Trevor Noah’s Wordle themed birthday party

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah turned 38 years old on the 20th of February. To mark his birthday the award-winning comedian and television presenter and some of his close peers had a fun-filled weekend.

For someone like Trevor, his birthday may be classified as low key but it was definitely a fun day. The American based South African star opted for a day out with a few of his friends.

TimesLive reports that the theme of the birthday was the popular word game Wordle. The publication states that Trevor once mentioned that he has an obsession with the game because everyone is playing it.

Source: Briefly News