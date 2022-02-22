Trevor Noah flew all the way from the USA to South Africa to celebrate his 38th birthday over the past weekend

The comedian and Daily Show host marked his special day surrounded by close friends and family

The low key Wordle themed birthday celebrations were attended by celebrities such as Anele Mdoda, Sizwe Dhlomo and his girlfriend American actress Minka Kelly

Trevor Noah turned 38 years old on the 20th of February. To mark his birthday the award-winning comedian and television presenter and some of his close peers had a fun-filled weekend.

Comedian Trevor Noah celebrated his 38th birthday surrounded by friends and family. Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images and @xolisadyeshana/Instagram

Source: UGC

For someone like Trevor, his birthday may be classified as low key but it was definitely a fun day. The American based South African star opted for a day out with a few of his friends.

TimesLive reports that the theme of the birthday was the popular word game Wordle. The publication states that Trevor once mentioned that he has an obsession with the game because everyone is playing it. He said:

“Everyone is playing it ... It’s like the most popular thing ever.”

Local media personalities such as Sizwe Dhlomo, Anele Mdoda, communications mogul Xolisa Dyeshana and Drip footwear founder Lekau Sehoana were some of the guests present at his celebration. Trevor was also joined by his American girlfriend actress Minka Kelly.

According to social media posts from those in attendance, the day was filled with both indoor and outdoor activities including go-cart rides and different games.

Anele Mdoda also shared a picture of the guys alongside her son Alakhe and captioned it:

"Kings."

