5 Cool Facts That Prove Trevor Noah Has Not Lost His African Roots

Trevor Noah has relocated to the US because of his thriving career in the entertainment industry. The Mzansi-born superstar hosts the biggest show in America titled The Daily Show, has been rubbing shoulders with the world's A-listers and has worked in Hollywood's biggest movies such as Black Panther and Coming 2 America. However, the comedian has not lost his African roots.

Trevor has interviewed world-renowned politicians, sat down with the biggest superstars in showbiz but he hasn't lost touch with Mzansi. As much as he spends most of his time with Americans, Trevor always makes sure he shows love to his country of birth and even defends Mzansi from world leaders who like throwing shade at African countries.

Trevor Noah has not lost his African roots despite moving to America. Image: @trevornoah

Spending most of his time with influential international figures has definitely not changed our boy. Briefly News takes a look at 5 cool facts that prove The Daily Show host has not lost his African roots.

1. Speaking multiple South African languages

The superstar was born to a Swiss father and South African mom. He grew up in the township of Soweto where he learned to speak many Mzansi languages hence he speaks multiple languages.

When he is hosting a comedy show or a gig, the funnyman can switch from speaking English to Afrikaans and isiZulu. He can also speak fluent isiXhosa, seTswana and Tsonga. According to YouthVillage, he can also communicate well with German-speaking people.

2. Clapping back at countries responsible for SA travel ban

Even though he was in the US at the time, Trevor clapped back at overseas countries who closed their borders to Mzansi after local scientists detected the Omicron Covid-19 variant in Mzansi. The award-winning comedian took to Twitter to react to the news that some European countries had Omicron cases way before it was flagged in Mzansi.

The TV presenter was responding to a report by CBS News about the variant being present in Europe before local experts discovered it here. The star shaded the countries that have closed their borders to Southern African countries.

3. Trevor pokes fun at his Soweto childhood memories

The hilarious dude recently used his world platform to reminisce about growing up in Mzansi. He used The Daily Show platform to share a funny clip of his childhood home in the township of Soweto. The superstar welcomed the "MTV Cribs" crew to the house and showed them his favourite features of the crib.

The star first showed the viewers his family's driveway. According to the clip he posted on The Daily Show's Twitter page, the award-winning star said:

"This is where we used to want to park our cars. We didn't have any cars but we still built driveways because that's what life is all about, ambition."

4. Flying home to celebrate a South African friend's birthday

As much as Trevor has become a world icon, he still finds time to celebrate his Mzansi friends' special days. Just recently, the actor flew to Mzansi with his bae, Minka Kelly, to celebrate Xolisa Dyeshana's birthday. He took to his official Instagram account to share a pic of himself, Minka and his other Mzansi friends. He captioned it:

"Happy Birthday @xolisadyeshana. May your laugh always be loud, maybe your stories always be long, and may your friends always be good looking."

5. Spending Christmas in Cape Town with his Mzansi friends

The comic spent most of 2021 in the US where he hosts The Daily Show. He surprised many people who thought he would spend his Christmas with his new friends in Hollywood. Trevor flew to Mzansi to spend his Christmas holidays with the people who knew him before he became a world-renowned TV host.

The media personality even brought his US bae, Minka Kelly with him to Mzansi. He posted snaps of himself and Minka spending quality time with the likes of local TV and radio hosts, Sizwe Dhlomo and Anele Mdoda.

Trevor Noah turns 38

In related news, Briefly News reported that South African funnyman Trevor Noah has become a household name all over the world. The comedian was born on February 20 in 1984 and has been making people laugh for the last couple of decades.

Trevor Noah shot to fame when he took over the role as the host of The Daily Show and his brand of humour went global. Social media users from all over the world took to the internet to wish the hilarious comedian a very happy birthday. @k50cullen said:

"One thing about this amazing brother is he always knows how to make you laugh and keep it real especially on @ComedyCentral Monday-Friday with his hit late-night talk show @TheDailyShow #HappyBirthdayTrevorNoah (@Trevornoah, @TheDailyShow)."

