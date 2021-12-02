World-renowned comedian Trevor Noah has clapped back at overseas countries responsible for Mzansi's travel ban after the country detected the Omicron variant

It has been reported that some countries in Europe had cases of the new variant way before Mzansi scientists flagged it here

The award-winning comedian's followers took to his timeline to share their thoughts on his response to the news reports

Trevor Noah has clapped back at overseas countries who close their borders to Mzansi after local scientists detected the Omicron Covid-19 variant in Mzansi.

The award-winning comedian took to Twitter to react to the news that some European countries had Omicron cases way before it was flagged in Mzansi.

The Daily Show host was responding to a report by CBS News about the variant being present in Europe before local experts discovered it here. The star shaded the countries that have closed their borders to Southern African countries. Along with a kissing emoji, he said:

"We’ll take our apology in free plane tickets and hotel stays please!" reports TshisaLIVE.

Tweeps took to Trevor's timeline to react to his hilarious response. Check out some of their comments below:

@ms_tiahmarie said:

"I am fascinated at the United States Gov lack of internet in the 4 unnamed diplomats who brought it to Southern Africa. It is almost like they don’t want to know because they already know who they are and their country…"

@ZecariasG wrote:

"Do you think there would be flight bans on European countries if they had made the same announcement first?"

@J_adoreDiDi commented:

"The colonizers don’t want to take credit for being first this time?"

@rjcdube said:

"In light of all this, it is not unreasonable to think the same thing happened with the virus’ origins! China has always maintained their innocence and the same countries that were pointing and blaming RSA have insisted on blaming China."

Trevor Noah announced as Grammys host again

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah has been announced as the host of the Grammys again. The Recording Academy took to social media to announce the Mzansi comedian's good news.

The Daily Show host will return for the second year as the host of the prestigious awards. The ceremony will take place on 31 January next year. The show will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, US.

The excited TV host took to the Recording Academy's comment section to share his thoughts on their post. Trevor Noah said:

"You make me sound like a magician @RecordingAcad! Just to clarify I will not be doing ANY magic tricks. Well, if a Grammy happens to disappear... That would be magic. But, I had nothing to do with that because again, I am not a magician."

