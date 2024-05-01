A young woman excitedly shared another free order from Temu with her social media followers

The lady was visibly happy with her order, which included a synthetic weave and ring light, to name just two

The online community reacted to the video, with many asking how she got the free order

A lady flexed a free Temu order. Images: @thama438/TikTok, @NurPhoto/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A woman took to her TikTok account and showed off a free order from Temu. She was happy.

In the video uploaded by @thama438, she can be seen opening the free order from Temu. The order included two iPhone covers, a cleaning brush, synthetic weave, flip-flops, a year planner, three silk pyjamas, and a ring light, to name just a few.

The lady also received a flask cup. She was so excited about it because she got it for her mother, who had been eagerly waiting for it.

Woman flexes another free Temu order

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were envious

The video racked up over 4k likes, with many online users asking the woman how she managed to receive a free order, especially since it was not her first free order. Some wanted codes to get free orders.

@Simtholile commented:

"What happens when you exchange codes guys?"

@thatohatsi wanted assistance:

"Please can you help me I'm trying to get my free gifts but I must invite new friends."

@Nonopi Maduduga said:

"Temu is so addictive, I swear it’s not the last one."

@Thembi_14 asked:

"How long did it take for you to get your order I've been waiting I think it's 3 weeks now ."

@Letlotlo wanted:

"Code for code."

Lady not happy with Temu's order

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who was disappointed with her Temu order.

In the video posted by @tebogoditinti, she captured herself going to fetch her parcel from the delivery guy. From the get-go, she was shocked by how small the package was. She asked the driver if that was really her package, and the driver confirmed with her name and surname. The lady unwrapped the package. To her surprise, everything was the opposite of what she had ordered on the site.

