One young lady took to TikTok to voice her opinions as to why she does not like going out with friends when she does not have money

The woman revealed that she feels awkward when her friends offer to pay for her meal but then act a certain way

Mzansi shared the same sentiments as the stunner as they flocked to her comments section to express their thoughts

A South African young lady raised a discussion topic online after expressing her thoughts on going out with friends without any cash.

A young girl expressed her opinions on going out with friends with no money in a TikTok video. Image

A woman says she hates going out with no money

The clip shared by @mafuze.zee has gathered over 367K views, thousands of likes and many comments on video platforms. The young lady explained why she does not like going out if she has no money. @mafuze.zee said when her friends ask her to go out, and she knows she has no cash, she communicates with them and lets them know that she does not want to go out due to her lack of money.

As the video continued, @mafuze.zee expressed that once she had communicated her reasons to her friends, one would state that they didn't have to worry as they "got" her.

"For me, it's a thing of if I don't have money, I am not going to go out, especially if it is a group activity or thing....Cause now imagine see are at a restaurant and there si like five of us and we were done eating and everyone is paying their parts of the bill right and then they ask someone did not pay for the food," she said in video.

@mafuze.zee expressed that the situation can be embarrassing, and the friend who promised to pay can throw you under the bus in the presence of people by saying, "oh no, I forgot to pay for her. Sorry." She ended her clip by saying she had no pride but would instead save herself such embarrassment.

Watch the video below:

South Africans can relate to the woman's rant

Many people rushed to the lady's comments section to share their own experiences, while others agreed with her opinions.

Engomeni1111 shared:

"I believe it a setup, usuke efuna ukubukisa ngawe nje."

Asandamngcweng said:

"My friend used to give me money before we meet others so that it would be like l am paying for myself."

Lucky Thapelo Malefo wrote:

"If I say I got you.. then I got you I won’t forget. The friend who “forgets” just wanted to show off the fact that they did everything for you. "

Nkosikhona Dee Samo added:

"Change your friends."

