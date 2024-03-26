One young lady took to TikTok to showcase how they celebrated her friend's new car, and Mzansi loved the sweet video

In the clip, the trio showed off how they spent thier day while cruising into their bestie's new whip

South Africans were left in awe of their adorable friendship as they showered them with heartfelt messages

Two young women celebrated their friend's big win in a video that made rounds on social media, and Mzansi loved the trio's sisterhood.

A TikTok video shows a young group of women celebrating their bestie's new car. Image:@babygirlsweeterthanhoney

Source: TikTok

Women celebrate thier friend's achievement

The TikTok video shared by @babygirlsweeterthanhoney shows the trio standing in front of their bestie's car with pink balloons and a bouquet. As the video continued, the young ladies unveiled what they did during the day. @babygirlsweeterthanhoney revealed in the video that they started at Woolworths, where they brought their friend flowers, took a few pictures and ended thier day at a restaurant where they drank a few cocktails.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi congratulate the young lady

Many people loved the video of the trio, and they rushed to the comments section to gush over their adorable friendship.

Keabetswe Mosieleng said:

"Real friends celebrate each other’s wins! love that for y’all."

To which she responded by saying:

"I love my friends so much, I pray God grants them all of their heart’s desires."

Nontsikelelo added:

"Congrats to her, that’s so big!"

Nkk_102 wrote:

"I need these types of friends."

Wandy simply said:

"So cute hle."

Kearabetswe commented:

"This is so beautiful to see. Many congratulations to the new motorist."

