A South African woman celebrated purchasing a new car, expressing her gratitude to God for making it possible

In a TikTok video, she is seen posing proudly next to her new Hyundai, her smile reflecting her happiness and achievement

Netizens congratulated the woman on her milestone, sharing messages of admiration and well-wishes

A woman thanked God for being able to buy a new car. Image: @lamarie012

A South African woman was filled with pride and joy as she celebrated purchasing a new car.

Woman shows off moment of buying new car

A video shared on TikTok by @lamarie012 shows the woman looking stylish in her pink and white outfit with flowers in hand as she walks towards her brand-new car at a Hyundai dealership.

In the clip, she smiles and blushes as she poses next to her new ride, which she credits and thanks God for.

"And we are standing here only because you made a way #Goddid," the TikTok post was captioned.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Purchasing a new car is a significant milestone, and it's evident that this woman worked hard and saved diligently to make her dream a reality. Her joyful expression and heartfelt gratitude towards God further highlight the importance of this achievement in her life.

SA showers new car owner with congratulations

Many netizens were proud of her milestone and flooded her post with congratulatory messages.

believermorebodi commented:

"One thing about God neh, he will always show up Congratulations Mme."

Reabetswe wrote:

"Congratulations dear."

DINEO replied:

"I am soo defeated at how God can be soo good❤️."

K_Nkosi. asked:

"Hey sis where did you get you shoes? ."

Thuly Squnga Esihle Cele replied:

"Congratulations girl ."

Motshele5 wrote:

"Oh, congratulations babe ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Veronica commented:

"In my head, we’re friends congratulations chommie ❤️."

