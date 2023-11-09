South African TikToker Karabo M recently bought her first car, a Suzuki Fronx SUV

She shared a video of her at the car dealership signing the necessary paperwork and taking delivery of her new car, which she affectionately named Ruby

Many Mzansi netizens congratulated her on her achievement and complimented her vehicle

A young South African woman posted the experience of buying her first car on social media.

TikToker Karabo M (@lelo_karabo.x) shared a video of her holding a bouquet of flowers as she excitedly made her way to the car dealership.

The footage shows her signing the necessary paperwork before heading to her stunning Suzuki SUV, whom she affectionately called 'Ruby'.

"Collected my first car a couple of weeks back . All I can say is God is too good and I’m beyond thankful! Suzuki really did something with the new Fronx - love my girl Ruby," Karabo captioned her post.

Watch the video below to see Karabo's proud moment.

SA congratulates new car owner

For many people, owning a new car is a sign that they have achieved financial stability and success. It can be a source of pride and accomplishment to afford a new car.

Many netizens showered Karbo with congratulations and sweet comments.

AsiFit wrote:

"Oh man I’m so proud of you dude!! Congratulations."

Bigbaby replied:

"This is our season congrats beautiful ❤️."

Bąseţsånå Råmpå said:

"CongratulationsI recently got into an accident and my car got written off. I’m thinking of getting Suzuki Fronx, how has it been driving it so far?"

sboom_1409 replied:

"Congratulations! I also got my Fronx 2 weeks back, it’s an amazing car. Enjoyyy."

MaMdlalose commented:

"The Fronx is an incredible car... Congratulations sisi."

