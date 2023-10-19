A woman decided to surprise her partner with a bouquet of flowers, expecting an affectionate reaction

In the video, the lady's bae seemed confused at the thoughtful gesture made by his significant other

The man's unexpected response prompted women from all over Mzansi to fill the comment section with their own stories about their partners

A woman shared a video of her surprising her partner with flowers. Images: @phophomrszuma

Source: TikTok

A woman decided to surprise her partner by gifting him a bouquet of beautiful flowers.

Woman's flower surprise

TikTok user @phophomrszuma shared a video on her page showing how she bought flowers for her man. Little did she know that he was not entirely on board with this romantic gesture. The video begins with the woman walking into the room holding a bouquet of flowers behind her back.

As she reveals the bouquet and offers it to her partner, she explains that she got him flowers. However, her partner's reaction is not quite what she expected. Her partner was nonchalant and slightly unimpressed by the gesture.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi bounces off ideas

People around the world have been quick to share in the laughter, with many commenting on the hilarious yet endearing response of the woman's partner.

Social media users flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Mellow said:

"Mahle."

@Thula. joked:

"Kanjani manje."

@Zinothile Hlangu shared:

"I’m scared of dating someone who who just reacts like this. I mean, I want someone who’s gonna be like, ahh babe thank you. Nice flowers."

@Zamawakwankosi asked:

"Honestly, I want to know what gesture can we do for men that’s similar to buying flowers?"

@Beverly said:

"I once got my man flowers he said his not died yet."

@Lerato Eureka Mothapo commented:

"Yoh hhai!! I would cry for weeks!!! I understand him not liking flowers, but not accepting them! The gesture! I would cry shame!"

Source: Briefly News