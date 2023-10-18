A woman surprised her boyfriend by showing up at his place unexpectedly in the middle of the night

The man's reaction to his bae at the gate carrying a luggage bag was like a scene out of a romcom

The adorable couple had thousands of people on TikTok wishing for romantic relationships like theirs

A woman arrived at her boyfriend's place in the middle of the night. Image: @cphumer_creates

Source: TikTok

A woman decided to give her boyfriend the shock of his life by showing up at his place unannounced in the middle of the night.

His reaction to seeing his girlfriend at the gate with a suitcase in tow won hearts on social media.

Boyfriend sweeps girlfriend off her feet

The guy was so thrilled, he didn't hesitate to scoop her up along with her bag and whisked her away to his apartment.

The lovey-dovey couple had the TikTok community swooning with envy, wishing they could have a love story as sweet as theirs.

Unplanned visit trends

The video capturing this epic moment was posted two days ago by @kesseykay, and it already has 431,000 views.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users swoon over sweet surprise

Folks couldn't get over how excited he was to see his surprise visitor. You know a relationship's special when it gets the TikTok seal of approval.

Read some of the comments below:

@tebogogura said:

"Good men are slowly coming back."

@carmellemande commented:

"Ladies don’t try this at home. "

@_amandajaca stated:

"He picked you up and the suitcase. Yoh!"

@mimzroyalty3 wrote:

"Once surprised my ex and I ended up sleeping in a car."

@seegoh_m noted:

"Imagine someone being this excited to see you. "

@thembyngwenya043 said:

"Love the way he carried her."

@judith.sekgware posted:

"I once did that and he was like love thank you please come in and cook I'm so hungry. Modimo."

@nonhle_pels_abidebs added:

"Yes. Be a gone girl wena girl and never return.This is beyond beautiful."

