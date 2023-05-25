A woman on TikTok shared a video of how her Zulu boyfriend reacted to her trying to leave him

And the lady posted a hilarious WhatsApp message that she received after trying to break the news to him

Online users were amused as they heard how the man jumped through hoops to deal with her message

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

This guy had the internet cracking up when he responded to his girlfriend trying to break up with him. The WhatsApp voice note sent in response was a viral hit on TiK ToK.

A Zulu guy was not having it when his bae broke up with him. Image: Getty Images/andreswd/TikTok/@ugcina

Source: UGC

The video received hilarious comments as other ladies could relate. Many commented that they had similar experiences with their Zulu boyfriends.

Zulu man Rejects girlfriend's idea to break up

A hilarious video posted by @ugcina on TikTok is of a man saying he understands that his girlfriend wants to break up but that he's not allowing it. In the video, he says that he will see her the next day listen to his logic below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans in stitches over stubborn Zulu bae

People love to get real tea about people's relationships. Hearing the guy protest the break-up made people think that they were already back together.

user9190375444547 commented:

"I can relate lapho ususthathile isnqumo watshela nabangani ukuthi uyamyeka."

Nokukhanya commented:

"Omunye wathi angimtshele ebusweni, the rest is history "

Phephile Sisekelo Dlamini commented:

"'Ngiyakuzwa, but angizwa kahle' we are suffering."

Khemisian Neo commented:

"Ahhhhh you guys are back together already ."

Nonkwenkwezi commented:

"I'm sure khange afike, uyikufuka after 2 weeks..I'm not convinced by his tone kuke voice note "

Be. commented:

"Has he come yet ? ❤️"

Man does Zulu dance in London in front of cars while barefoot, SA applauds him

Briefly News previously reported that one Zulu TikTokker took the opportunity to do a traditional Zulu dance in the UK's capital. The video was hit with many people on the socials.

After the energetic performance, the man's clip garnered over 50 000 likes. Thousands of comments expressed how happy they were to see the young man.

Online users love to see others embrace their culture for all to see. This young man had people laughing, and many praised his bravery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News