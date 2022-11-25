Twitter parody account @AdvoBarryRoux posted a screenshot of a chat between a man and a woman breaking up

In the chat, the man claims that he can longer continue the relationship anymore, to which the woman praises God

The man, evidently taken aback by the response, inquires whether that is all she has to say, to which she makes reference to the Israelites in the bible

One woman's biblical response to her bae attempting to break up with her via text left many SA netizens howling with laughter.

A woman praised God when her man attempted to dump her on Whatsapp.

Source: Getty Images

A screenshot of a chat between the dumper and the dumpee was posted on Twitter by @AdvoBarryRoux. The dumper, believed to be a man, greets the woman and explains that he doesn't think they can continue with their relationship anymore.

The woman unexpectedly responds by saying:

"To God be the glory for this wonderful news."

The surprised gent then inquires if that is all she has to say to which she responds:

"What more do you want me to say when Pharaoh has finally decided to let the children of Israel go after two years of captivity?"

The man was left utterly dumbfounded by the response.

Mzansi peeps, on the other hand, could not help but throw shade and jokes at the hilarious breakup. Check out some comments on the post:

@BB_Ludidi responded:

"This one was bluffing and it backfired ."

@NduhMaster responded:

" maybe those Twitter send screenshot games, backfired so badly."

@lincsoshea reacted:

"But what must happen kanti."

@sijadu_jaceni asked:

“Ubefuna ntoni kanti?”

@MbMbongza commented:

"This girl got served...yho brutal."

@Nokzitoh said:

" Don't start, what you can't stand for."

@Nkululeko_Nkulu replied:

"That 2 years of captivity hit different."

