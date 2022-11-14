A young woman took to social media to share a rather uncomfortable confession her partner once revealed to her

Twitter user @sihlangu_mpho opened up online that her man openly told her that she wasn't his type

As awkward and sad as her experience may have been, many peeps could relate to her pain and responded with their experiences

With so many factors and influences, navigating the dating world in this day and age is already difficult enough for any young person in this day and age.

That is why it is so important to know what you are looking for in a partner and to date someone you actually like and have a genuine interest in.

Sadly, however, one heartsore woman took to social media to share her pain after her man shamelessly told her she wasn't his type.

Twitter user @sihlangu_mpho took to social media to reveal that her bae once told her that she wasn't quite exactly what he wanted in a girl. Eish, but that's just cold enough to give anyone chest pains!

"My boyfriend once told me I am not his type, but proceeded to date me. ,” @sihlangu_mpho wrote.

Many social media users responded to her post with similar experiences, sharing how they, too, had been with people that weren't their type or told by their significant others that they were not the full package.

Check out some of the comments below:

@AbongileQwabaza wrote:

"I exchanged contacts with this other hun I knew akayo type yam n the 1st text kwi reply ka hello I said hi future ex n later ndamxelela uba akayo type yam we now on the 4th month together, well I caught feelings."

@Ckabopha responded:

"We have all worked at jobs we don't like while waiting for your dream job, I hope you understand."

@Ntsetsana said:

"Men change their preferences when they age. Most men did not marry their type."

@MmatlouLebogang replied:

"But why hurt the lady by letting her know? It's narcissistic, like "I'm doing you a favour by being with you"."

@KaraboNtswaki commented:

"He said I didn't have his ideal body type. Said his ideal body type was Faith. I am a bit smaller and look nothing like that. The cherry on top was when he said "I mean, we could always do some squats." Then proceeded to laugh like it was a joke."

@NkosiyedwaSam wrote:

"It's a case of "as is" vs "to be". Everyone normally benchmarks the kinds of relationships they want vs current. Afterwards, we ask whether I could assist model the prototype to what is actually needed. You've done well Mpho, if he's still with you. Or niyazamana nje to push time.”

