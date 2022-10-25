One lady took to social media to post about dumping a guy after their financial future was discussed

Twitter user, @MissTinah_M, posted screengrabs of a conversation where she told her then-bae that she wanted to be spoiled

After the guy said he couldn’t afford her, she proceeded to end the relationship, with her tweet causing a stir online

Twitter users had mixed reactions to a lady who posted about dumping her gent, noting that she refused to be a woman who goes 50/50 with a guy.

The online texts illustrated how the hun ended things with her potential partner. Image: Getty Images/Stock Image.

Source: Getty Images

@MissTinah_M opened up about being single again, posting screengrabs of a conversation she had with a guy she was seeing, noting that she wanted to be spoiled.

After the dude was honest and said he did not think he would be able to afford her, the hun dumped him, with social media users divided about the situation.

Let’s peek at @MissTinah_M’s tweet:

Some netizens felt that the babe had the right to express what she wanted in the relationship, with others viewing her actions as unreasonable:

@unethicalz said:

“This guy is king. You can’t be paying instalments to people. If a relationship is not based on love, it might as well just end.”

@lerato_lalove reacted:

“Eish, you told him a very harsh truth. I love it. You chose yourself. I would’ve just ghosted and blocked him.”

@mbizos1 commented:

“I think the guy was talking about himself. That’s how he defines himself, and yeah, some men are like him, but most of us are not. When I evaluate my ability to provide, I check on what I plan to do for my mother and siblings, then myself and my kid but never a girlfriend.”

