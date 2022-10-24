Someone shared their tragic love story on social media, and it got Mzansi women feeling rather annoyed

Twitter user @hisfaveemuse shared the situation, which showed a woman who got played by a married man

The women of SA are tired of married men playing ladies and feel that they need to stop this nonsense

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Married men in Mzansi are wanderers, and ladies are getting tired. Seeing the story of one woman who thought she had it all but was only the side piece left ladies fuming!

Twitter user @hisfaveemuse was shocked to read such a tragic and sly love story, and so were Mzansi women. Image: getty Images

Source: Getty Images

While polygamy is nothing out of the norm in SA, many men choose to keep their marriage silent and their side women separate.

Twitter user @hisfaveemuse had no words when they came across a love story that seemed perfect… that is, until the end. A man made a woman feel as if she was his entire world. However, he had a wife the whole time.

When the man got caught out, he claimed to be in a forced marriage and was too scared to tell the woman as he knew she would leave him. This all happened after he put a ring on her finger. What a wow!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The women of Mzansi are tired of this nonsense

Why are married men messing with other women as if they are single? The women of Mzansi say this needs to stop, while some men feel ladies need to get a better gauge on men.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@SiphoCarry said:

“In as much as this stings I will say it... Woman need to differentiate between a man that CARES and a Man that loves you. More often than not woman fall for the man that takes care but not invest their time. The most important commodity with man is time not expiable resources.”

@JustLemar said:

“It’s always the guys that are married n in relationships that go above n beyond… I notice with my friends… I get so confused as to where do they get so much energy and time. I’m single n Mjolo is exhausting imagine with multiple women.”

@SentleD said:

“But I don't get it though, why ask her to marry you knowing very well that you won't be able go ahead with the wedding and marriage? Involving the elders in nonsense?”

@ShibuMpule said:

“Someone said maybe forever refers to memories.”

@Yenkosi said:

“Azathi you're mine forever, that was pushing it too far coz yena alone he knew that it wasn't true. And for that man shame I'd never forgive him, Azathi forever pho”

@prettylil_icy said:

Debate sparks after man claims married Mzansi men want their side chicks to be faithful, oh the irony

In related news, Briefly News reported that some saucy debates break out on social media. A man claimed that married men want faithful side chicks, which got the people going.

While having someone on the side when you are either married or in a committed relationship is not great, it happens. Side pieces are a thing, and society has just learnt to accept them… unfortunately.

Twitter user @MawrongzJnr shared a post in which he expressed his views on married men wanting their side women to be loyal. It is a comical irony that this guy found it to be ridiculous.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News