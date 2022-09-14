One man decided to spit some thoughts he feels about married men and side chicks and it sparked debate

Twitter user @MawrongzJnr claims that married men in Mzansi expect their side women to stay faithful

Some were outraged by the claim while others defended it, especially if the man is paying for the side chick's needs

Some saucy debates break out on social media. Just recently a man made a claim saying that married men want faithful side chicks and it got the people going.

While having someone on the side when you are either married or in a committed relationship is not great, it happens. Side pieces are a thing and society has just learnt to accept it… unfortunately.

Twitter user @MawrongzJnr shared a post in which he expressed his views on married men wanting their side women to be loyal. A comical irony that this guy found it to be ridiculous.

“In South Africa married men want faithful side chicks.”

The people of Mzansi share their views on expectations of a loyal side chick

Well, well, well, this post got people talking. Some feel it is totally out of line to expect someone who you are cheating with to be loyal while others claim that if it is ‘the hand that feeds you’, you should stay true.

Take a look at some of the colourful opinions:

@Sphaman210 said:

“My roommate is married so he recently found out that his side chick is cheating on him. He was so hurt in such a way that yesterday he slept at 7 O'clock. ”

@cindygatshen said:

“Most selfish people in this world!”

@Senamil96 said:

“Men in general have a tendency of wanting their bread to buttered in both sides...”

@TsakaniMugari said:

“Imagine being faithful to a married man, immediately once he says good night at 4pm I’m going out on a date.”

@Uncertified404 said:

“Nothing wrong with that if those married men are the ones taking all financial needs of those side chicks. You can't be paying her rents for other men to sleep there, do things for her for abomasaka to chow her for free. If she has a problem with that, she must find her own man.”

@Pumeza_Nqojana said:

