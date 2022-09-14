Heartsore Lady Regrets Leaving Her Ex 2 Weeks Before Wedding Day for a Rich Man, Now Left Single and Unhappy
- A woman took to social media to share her experience of leaving a man who had asked to marry her 10 years ago
- TikTok user @7menbabymama detailed that she met another rich man and called off the wedding 2 weeks before the big day
- Fast-forward to now, the single lady regrets her decision and wishes she could turn back the hands of time
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
Have you ever been in the awkward position of regretting leaving your ex-flame for someone you thought was far better than them?
Well, one lady does. TikTok user @7menbabymama took to the popular video-focused app to share her love-life blunder after leaving a man who asked for her hand in marriage 10 years ago.
In the video she wrote:
“10 years ago a man proposed to me and I accepted. So we plan to get married and I called off the wedding two weeks to the date because of another rich guy that I met.
Upset woman moans about men who ask you out on a date and the ditch the bill, Mzansi discuss who should pay
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
“The man had already spent a lot of money on the wedding. He begged me to marry him but I didn’t. Due to shame and pain, he flew to America.”
The sad-looking lady goes on to explain that her would-have-been husband is now married and has three children.
Although she has everything she needs in terms of financial stability and materialistic possessions, @7menbabymama admitted that she has no man and no children.
“Money is not everything in this world. How I wish I could turn back the hands of time. Don’t make the mistake I did,” @7menbabymama wrote.
While there were a few sceptics who didn’t quite buy her story, several social media users showed her love by responding with encouraging words on the viral video:
maureensasha4 asked:
“you serious or it’s just for the followers?”
Picture of father and daughter sitting in the mall to use the free Wi-Fi to do school work breaks many hearts
Morelovelessstress replied:
“As the old people say: Who wants all ends up with none.”
Akua Adepa Boatemah reacted:
“Auntie keep quiet and suffer omo .”
wow_704 wrote:
“We all make mistakes not exactly the same but a mistake is a mistake .”
user3210075388412 commented:
“Trust in God, sorry for the hard lesson experience dear...forgive yourself and move on.”
michelcateaux said:
“The past is passed never too late to start something new God bless you super girl try your best .”
user603830546263 responded:
“Thanks for sharing such a story and warning others money is not everything ☺️pray you to find absolute happiness once more ☺️.”
Lady details how she left her date for another man who paid for her food
In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman went online detailing how she left her date for another man who paid for her meal, and Mzansi saluted her decision.
Man compares umjolo to renting an apartment, Mzansi shares their views: “Nothing is guaranteed there”
@Khutso_Mara is the lady who shared the odd story on a Twitter post that had netizens putting on their best discussion hats.
Khutso told the tale about how a dude invited her out to Farmers Market and proceeded to just buy food for himself without offering anything to her.
New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News