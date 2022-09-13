A lady detailed how she left her date for another man who would actually pay for her meal which made Mzansi discuss stingy men

Going Dutch on dates has been quite the topic of discussion in the Twitter streets, but most people sided with the lady's choice

South Africans had a lot to say about the matter, with a wide range of women coming out of the woodwork to air their frustrations

A woman went online detailing how she left her date for another man who paid for her meal, and Mzansi saluted her decision.

Source: Twitter

@Khutso_Mara is the lady who shared the odd story on a Twitter post that had netizens putting on their best discussion hats.

Khutso told the tale about how a dude invited her out to Farmers Market and proceeded to just buy food for himself without offering anything to her.

She then went to get some food for herself, where she met a guy who would pay for her meal and proceeded to sit with him instead of the gent.

The situation has sparked a massive debate online regarding splitting the bill. Many sided with the woman for leaving the gent, while others questioned if she was just being materialistic. See the comments below:

@vanessa_sekati said:

"Why would he buy food just for himself? I need a man to explain this logic "

@IraqBrackadash posted:

@Pokiemon_ mentioned:

"I can actually believe this. A guy once invited me to a cricket match and told me "uhambe udlile" he couldn't get me a wors roll "

@pkfthukubi commented:

"hai majita... Kore it's not even about a gender thing nje, how do you buy yourself food alone when you came with someone... Ubuntu???"

@ThabangThaliban shared:

@Mel0_0lem said:

"How do you invite someone out and not atleast buy them food? Hai gents, this is basic, come on now!"

@DrJamwa asked:

"So you have a problem with spending your own money???"

@SirWilliams007 posted:

