One proud sister was overflowing when her baby brother got his wings, so she shouted it from the social media rooftops

Faith Mangope shared a picture of herself and her little brother in celebration of him becoming a pilot

Social media peeps helped Faith celebrate her brother’s awesome achievement in the comment section

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nothing sweeter than a sibling bond that lasts a lifetime. One proud sister took to social media to celebrate her lil brother becoming a pilot and her pride warmed many hearts.

Faith Mangope could not be more proud of her little brother for becoming a whole entire pilot. Image: Twitter / Faith Mangope

Source: Twitter

They say that a sibling is a bestie for life, and that is definitely true in this situation. Big sis could not be more proud of her baby bro.

Twitter user Faith Mangope shared a picture of herself and her little brother as they celebrated him getting his wings. A huge moment for them both!

“Please help me congratulate my little brother Katlego who became a pilot today! ❤️! This kid has been working towards this all his little life. Glow black child! ”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people of Mzansi help Faith celebrate her little brother

Seeing the pride Faith had in celebrating her brother’s achievement left many overflowing. The comment section was quickly filled with messages of love and support.

Take a look:

@MaboaLekhanyane said:

“Congratulations captain.”

@WGS08 said:

“Congratulations man. To think of it I was in metric with him .

“All the best man.... ”

@LeratoMbula said:

“Is your brother Frank?? I worked with this amazing human being, he's literally the humblest person at the company I used to work at ☺️☺️”

@rockhoney02 said:

“Congratulations to him. We need such examples for our young ones to have hope and work hard to achieve their dreams. Love it ”

@RaphiriErnest said:

“Congratulations are in order Katlego. Well done and we're proud of your young man ❤”

@IamVinceNcusane said:

Mother-of-one celebrates fulfilling goal of becoming airline pilot after nearly giving up on dream

In related news, Briefly News reported that a hard-working momma from Chicago in the United States is excited about fulfilling her dream of becoming a pilot for American Airlines.

The lovely lady, who had to spend over a month away from her little boy to focus on her books, celebrated the huge milestone online.

Shanita Polk is now an entire Boeing 737 First Officer, with the loving parent’s post reading:

“This girl from the west side of Chicago accomplished her ultimate goal of becoming a major airline pilot! This girl who almost gave up on her dream of flying is now typed on a Boeing 737.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News